OTTAWA -- Former Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole held a five-hour meeting today to suss out a plan to make another bid for the party's top job.

Sources tell The Canadian Press about 20 people from across the country gathered to present O'Toole with a plan to win the upcoming contest.

The dates and rules for the leadership race have yet to be set, but several people are already eyeing a formal entry.

O'Toole placed third in the 2017 leadership race that ended with Andrew Scheer beating Maxime Bernier by a hair.

But Scheer announced earlier this month he's resigning, a move that came after weeks of intense criticism of how he handled the October election.

Fred DeLorey, who has played key roles in several conservative campaigns, including O'Toole's, says a team of organizers, fundraisers and activists are prepared to help O'Toole lead the party to victory in the next election.