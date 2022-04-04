National Defence Minister Anita Anand told a Senate committee on Monday that a highly anticipated report on sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces is expected to be released on May 20.

Anand said she’s been meeting regularly with former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour, who is leading the review.

“I know that her process has been very thorough and that she herself has undertaken a number of consultations and meetings, so I will accord her recommendations the highest respect. I look forward to receiving them. I look forward to acting on them,” she said at the Standing Senate Committee on National Security and Defence.

Last April, the government tasked Arbour with shedding light on the prevalence of harassment and sexual misconduct in the ranks of the Forces and providing recommendations about how best to set up an independent, external reporting system for defence team members.

