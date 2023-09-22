Former senior RCMP official fighting his spying charges with a Charter challenge
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official accused of providing top-secret national security data to unauthorized persons, could be derailed by a constitutional challenge just days before jury selection.
CTV News has learned lawyers for Ortis will argue that Section 14 of the Security of Information Act (SOIA) violates his Charter rights.
The defence will present its arguments next Monday in pre-trial motions in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, a week before Ortis’ trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 3.
The information, obtained through court documents and confirmed through the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, also reveals that the number of charges Ortis faces has been reduced from 10 to six.
WATCHED WHILE WAITING FOR TRIAL
Ortis arrived in Ottawa earlier this week to begin trial preparations. When his plane landed Tuesday from British Columbia, he was watched by two RCMP officers who identified themselves to his lawyers.
Even though he wears a thick black GPS monitor around his left ankle that tracks his every move, Ortis told CTV News, police have been stationed outside his hotel since he arrived.
It’s a sign of how much of a security risk Ortis is still considered to be by his former employer.
Before he was arrested in September 2019, Ortis was the director general of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre. In that position, he was authorized to access top-secret information from both domestic and international partners.
Ortis spent more than three years in custody before receiving bail last December. He was living under house arrest at his parents’ home in Abbotsford, B.C., after they posted $250,000 bail.
“His reputation has been tarnished,” said his lawyer, Jon Doody.
“He has very limited access to people in his life to communicate with and he’s been looking forward to having his day in court to put this behind him.”
In a 10-minute interview with CTV News, Ortis sat in silence between his two defence lawyers, Doody and Mark Ertel. Doody said Ortis’ case is challenging because much of it involves heavily redacted classified information.
“We don’t have complete disclosure. There are things about this case that I don’t know because of national security concerns.”
Doody says the defence won’t be able to get answers to all of its questions because of the nature of Ortis’ previous job and the work of other RCMP witnesses.
His lawyers say Ortis will plead not guilty and testify in his own defence if their constitutional challenge fails.
‘A UNIQUE FACTOR IN THE CASE’
Ortis was initially facing 10 charges, but four charges under Section 16 of SOIA have been withdrawn. Those charges involve “gaining access to information in preparation of the offence,” which can include printing copies of documents containing classified information.
The reasons the Crown stayed four counts under Section 16 cannot be reported because of a publication ban.
That leaves six counts, which the defence will argue should be dismissed because they violate their client’s Charter rights.
Ortis is accused of charges under Section 14 of SOIA that allege that he “intentionally and without authority” communicated special operational information to four unnamed individuals.
Adding to the legal challenges for the defence is the fact that this is the first time that an offence under Section 14 has been tried in court.
“There are no precedents to look at to see how this has been analyzed in the past. What criteria (of the law) need to be met? That poses a unique factor in the case,” Doody said.
The allegations against Ortis date back to 2015. Doody refused to comment when asked specifically by CTV News if the allegations involved people from nations the federal government has flagged for political interference such as China, Russia, Iran and India.
CROWN WILL ATTEMPT TO LIMIT MEDIA ACCESS
Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger will hear the constitutional challenge next Monday as part of pre-trial motions. The defence arguments have been filed as part of pre-trial motions but cannot be reported because of a publication ban.
The Crown is expected to make a motion to ban reporters from the courtroom during key parts of the trial to protect national security but says it will release transcripts redacted for security reasons after the witnesses testify.
The defence says the motion, if granted, will exclude media from hearing Ortis’ testimony.
Justice Maranger must rule on the potential Charter violations and media access before the trial begins.
SECRET PROCEEDINGS MAY BE NECESSARY
However, some legal experts say restricting access may be required.
Julian Falconer is a prominent human rights lawyer best known for representing Maher Arar, a Syrian-Canadian who was deported to Syria and tortured after the Mounties wrongly accused him of being a terrorist.
Falconer is not involved with the case, but calls the allegations against such a high-ranking RCMP official a “blight to Canada’s record on national security and its work with its allies.”
“If we are unable to conduct these prosecutions, doesn’t Canada present itself as even more of a target for illegal violations of these acts and for spying?”
Falconer says the Ortis case will show whether the Canadian justice system can prosecute a highly classified case without compromising national security.
He said he's watching the proceedings closely to see how the judge determines what is important for the public to know, what should be covered by a publication ban and what portions will be held in-camera or in secret proceedings.
“In the end, I think it’s essential that this is successfully carried out as a trial whatever the result,” said Falconer.
“If we are unable to carry off these prosecutions we display ourselves to be horribly inept and lose even more credibility.”
According to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, five individuals have been charged under the Security of Information Act which has resulted in one conviction.
Naval officer Jeffrey Delisle was the first person to be charged under SOIA and pleaded guilty to three offences in 2012. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for passing on safeguarded information.
More recently, in July, former undercover RCMP operative William Majcher was charged under the act for using his knowledge and extensive network of contacts to allegedly help China identify and intimidate an individual in Canada.
Former senior RCMP official fighting his spying charges with a Charter challenge
