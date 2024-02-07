Former RCMP intelligence official, convicted of breaking secrets law, to be sentenced
A former RCMP intelligence official is slated to learn his fate today after being convicted of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger is set to hand a sentence to Cameron Jay Ortis, found guilty in November of violating the Security of Information Act.
Ortis, 51, led the RCMP's Operations Research group, which assembled classified information on cybercriminals, terror cells and transnational criminal networks.
Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer argued at a January hearing that Ortis should be sentenced to decades behind bars.
Jon Doody, a lawyer for Ortis, said his client should simply be sentenced to the time he has already served since his September 2019 arrest.
In November, jurors declared Ortis guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to do so.
Each of these counts is punishable by a maximum of 14 years in prison.
The Crown has argued for maximum, consecutive sentences on the first two counts of breaching the secrets law, amounting 28 years in prison. It wants sentences that would be served concurrently for the remaining two secrets law offences.
The jury also found Ortis guilty of breach of trust and fraudulent use of a computer system. The Crown is requesting concurrent sentences for these offences as well.
Because the Crown seeks an overall sentence for multiple offences, the "principle of totality" would require the judge to ensure the resulting punishment is not excessive.
The Crown said a sentence for Ortis in the range of 22 to 25 years would be appropriate, when this principle is considered.
At Ortis's trial, a picture emerged of an intense, deftly intelligent man — an avid runner who kept his private life to himself.
Ortis pleaded not guilty in court to all charges, including breaking the secrets law by revealing classified information to three individuals of interest to police in 2015 and trying to do so in a fourth instance.
Ortis testified he did not betray the RCMP. Rather, he said he offered secret material to targets in a bid to get them to use an online encryption service set up by an allied intelligence agency to spy on adversaries.
The Crown could not pinpoint a motive, but argued Ortis had no authority to disclose classified material and that he was not doing so as part of a legitimate undercover operation.
Ortis deserves a sentence that will show the public and Canada's international partners that the system intended to protect sensitive information "has teeth," Kliewer told the January hearing.
Ortis was released briefly on bail following his arrest in late 2019, only to be returned to an Ottawa jail for more than three years. He was again granted bail under strict conditions in December 2022 as he awaited a trial that took place last fall.
Applying pre-sentence rules, the Crown says Ortis should be credited with five years and four months.
At the January hearing, Doody recounted the unusual hardships Ortis endured in custody, and came up with a rather different number.
He said Ortis spent years alone in protective custody, contracted COVID-19 and was repeatedly strip-searched and X-rayed in the course of viewing documentation related to his case at a secure, off-site facility.
Doody argued for a sentence of seven years and two months — the amount of time he said Ortis should be credited with having served.
Among the more than two dozen letters of support filed by the defence is one from University of British Columbia professor emeritus Paul Evans, who helped supervise Ortis's dissertation and hired him to assist with training and research programs.
"We are all perplexed by some of the choices he made," Evans wrote, adding that suggestions of financial gain or a desire to undermine colleagues don't ring true.
"The penchant for flying solo and his immense self-confidence in his unique analytical capacities may be a part of the story," Evans's letter said.
"Those of us who know him best will stand by and support him in constructing a life and career focused on his remarkable intelligence and generous soul."
Ortis's sister Kim wrote that her brother has only his family and a few close friends who have chosen to stand by him.
"He is a man with nothing, who simply wants to come home, be with his family, look after his parents in what little time they have left and try to move forward."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Former RCMP intelligence official, convicted of breaking secrets law, to be sentenced
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
By disclosing his cancer, Charles breaks centuries of royal tradition. But he shares only so much
In British history, the secrecy of the monarch's health has always reigned supreme. Buckingham Palace's disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered that longstanding tradition.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
DEVELOPING Hamas responds to a proposed ceasefire as Blinken meets Israeli leaders
Hamas has put forward a detailed plan for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, which will be discussed when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Wednesday with Israeli leaders.
Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet
Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.
Pod of killer whales trapped in drift ice off northern Japan has apparently safely escaped
A pod of killer whales that was trapped in drift ice off Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido, prompting concern from environmental groups, has apparently safely escaped, officials said Wednesday.
opinion What to know if you're considering buying a house with friends
A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
Nikki Haley is trounced by the 'none of these candidates' option in Nevada's Republican primary
Nikki Haley was swamped Tuesday in Nevada's symbolic U.S. Republican presidential primary as GOP voters resoundingly picked the 'none of these candidates' option on the ballot in a repudiation of the former UN ambassador who is the last remaining major rival to front-runner Donald Trump.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Canada
-
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
-
'Scary situation': Brazen car theft near Montreal captured on camera
The owner of a Montreal-area car dealership says authorities need to crack down on car theft after a brazen theft Monday night was captured on a surveillance camera.
-
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit
The Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.
-
Man, 42, fatally shot in parking lot in Montreal's west end
Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
-
N.L. curler breaks record with return to the Brier 35 years later
Alex Smith will make history when he steps onto the ice in Regina next month.
World
-
By disclosing his cancer, Charles breaks centuries of royal tradition. But he shares only so much
In British history, the secrecy of the monarch's health has always reigned supreme. Buckingham Palace's disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered that longstanding tradition.
-
Nikki Haley is trounced by the 'none of these candidates' option in Nevada's Republican primary
Nikki Haley was swamped Tuesday in Nevada's symbolic U.S. Republican presidential primary as GOP voters resoundingly picked the 'none of these candidates' option on the ballot in a repudiation of the former UN ambassador who is the last remaining major rival to front-runner Donald Trump.
-
Gaza's main aid agency is on the brink. The European Union, a key donor, is wavering over what to do
With the embattled UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza teetering on the brink of financial collapse, one of its biggest donors is wavering over whether to extend it a lifeline worth tens of millions of dollars within the next few weeks.
-
Bombings at Pakistani political offices kill at least 29 a day before parliamentary elections
Bombs ripped through two separate political offices in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than two dozen, officials said, the day before the country was set to elect a new parliament.
-
Russia says former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has interviewed Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the Kremlin confirmed Wednesday. It is Putin's first interview to a Western journalist since the beginning of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
-
Blinken briefs Israeli leaders on cease-fire and hostage talks as war in Gaza enters 5th month
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli leaders on Wednesday after Hamas put forward a detailed plan for a new cease-fire and hostage release deal, but both sides remain dug in on thus far elusive goals as the war enters its fifth month.
Politics
-
Trudeau, Poilievre trade jabs over Ukraine support as House passes revamped trade deal
A bill to implement the modernized Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement passed the House of Commons on Tuesday despite the Conservatives voting against it, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to accuse Pierre Poilievre of 'abandoning' Ukraine.
-
As Poilievre pitches new measures to prevent car theft, Liberals say solutions are coming
As Pierre Poilievre blames a rise in car thefts on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Liberal ministers spent Tuesday pushing back -- and promised that an upcoming summit will result in solutions.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Former RCMP intelligence official, convicted of breaking secrets law, to be sentenced
A former RCMP intelligence official is slated to learn his fate today after being convicted of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health
-
'We're not looking for placebo policy': Health fix will take time, minister says
Health workers want to see governments move faster to treat the crisis. But a real fix will take time, Health Minister Mark Holland acknowledged in an interview.
-
Medicare now negotiating price of drug that costs $7,100 in U.S. vs. $900 in Canada
Sen. Bernie Sanders is once again taking the pharmaceutical industry to task, issuing a report Tuesday that highlights the cost of three blockbuster drugs that are far pricier in the U.S. than in other countries.
-
Not wearing a mask during COVID-19 health emergency isn't a free speech right, U.S. appeals court says
A federal appeals court shot down claims Monday that New Jersey residents' refusal to wear face masks at school board meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak constituted protected speech under the First Amendment.
Sci-Tech
-
Tropical New Brunswick home to Dr. Seuss-like tree from around 350 million years ago
An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.
-
Manitoba researcher helps uncover secrets of beluga whale communications
A new study with a Manitoba connection is amplifying how geography plays a role in the way Canadian beluga whales communicate with each other.
-
Meta to add 'AI generated' label to images created with OpenAI, Midjourney and other tools
Meta says it’s working to identify and label AI-generated images shared on its platforms that were created by third-party tools, as the company prepares for the 2024 election season.
Entertainment
-
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
-
Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet
Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.
-
Jam Master Jay's business partner says he grabbed a gun and sought whoever had killed the rap star
Rap legend Jam Master Jay lay, mortally wounded, on his studio floor. One of his aides was in pain from a gunshot to the leg. Another was crying and screaming on the floor.
Business
-
opinion
opinion What to know if you're considering buying a house with friends
A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.
-
GM's troubled robotaxi service faces another round of public ridicule in regulatory hearing
General Motors' troubled robotaxi service Cruise on Tuesday endured a public lashing from a California judge who compared the company to the devious TV character Eddie Haskell for its behavior following a ghastly collision that wrecked its ambitious expansion plans.
-
ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery are planning a sports streaming platform in the fall
ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans on Tuesday to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall that will include offerings from at least 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues.
Lifestyle
-
Coke's first new permanent flavour in years adds a spicy twist
Coca-Cola over the past few years has experimented with wacky limited-time offerings to try Coke again. But its latest flavour, Coca-Cola Spiced, is its first permanent addition in a while.
-
A giant statue of Emperor Constantine looks out over Rome again with help from 3D technology
Emperor Constantine, the 4th century ruler whose embrace of Christianity helped spread the faith throughout the Roman Empire, now has a reconstructed statue befitting his larger-than-life role in history.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
Sports
-
N.L. curler breaks record with return to the Brier 35 years later
Alex Smith will make history when he steps onto the ice in Regina next month.
-
ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery are planning a sports streaming platform in the fall
ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans on Tuesday to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall that will include offerings from at least 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues.
-
Super Bowl is expected to smash betting records. 68M U.S. adults set to wager legally or otherwise
Nearly 68 million American adults -- about one in four -- plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, setting a record by a wide margin, according to the gambling industry's national trade association.
Autos
-
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
-
Sask. auto dealer violated consumer protection and business practices, province says
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
-
Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a 'childhood dream' come true
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.