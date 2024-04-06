Former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Ortis granted bail pending appeal
Former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Ortis — who was sentenced to 14 years in jail after leaking national secrets — has been granted bail pending appeal, CTV News has confirmed.
Ortis is expected to be released once conditions are set, and further details around that are expect Monday.
Ortis was the director general of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre before his arrest in September, 2019.
Last November, a jury found him guilty of six charges, including three counts of violating the Security of Information Act, and one attempt to do so, in what became the first time charges under the official secrets law had been put on trial.
Justice Robert Maranger said at the time of Ortis’ sentencing in February that the task was a “heavy burden,” and that he expected the Ortis decision to be appealed to higher courts on the grounds of “what evidence could and could not be presented at a trial for reasons of national security.”
Both the Crown and defence have filed appeals of Ortis’ sentence, and his application for appeal was heard on March 8.
He has been serving his time at Joyceville Institution, a medium-security prison near Kingston, Ont.
With files from CTV News’ Judy Trinh
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
Hydro explosion leaves Toronto Utility workers injured, customers without power
Toronto fire responded to a flashover explosion in a hydro vault early Saturday morning that sent two workers to hospital and has left up to 500 customers in the area without power.
The world's oldest man says the secret to his longevity is luck, plus regular fish and chips
The world's oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained twice at demonstration in The Hague
Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained twice by police at a demonstration in The Hague, the Netherlands, for several hours on Saturday.
P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
Interested in starting a garden? Here are some tips for beginners
Now that spring is here, some people may be thinking about starting a garden but don’t know where to start.
Police in Arkansas shoot man who barricaded himself at a shopping mall
Police in central Arkansas shot a man after he fired at officers from inside a business at a shopping mall Saturday morning.
Hydro explosion leaves Toronto Utility workers injured, customers without power
Toronto fire responded to a flashover explosion in a hydro vault early Saturday morning that sent two workers to hospital and has left up to 500 customers in the area without power.
-
School stories, art, teach kids about organ donation for Humboldt Broncos' Green Shirt Day
When Sandra LaRose's 16-year-old daughter decided she wanted her organs donated, she encouraged her mom and step-dad to do the same and put red and white stickers on their Saskatchewan health cards.
-
'He wanted to provide,' wife of Canadian aid worker killed in Gaza says
The wife of a U.S.-Canadian aid worker who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza this week says her husband was a man who strived for peace.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
-
Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
-
Fires destroy northwestern Ont. First Nation band office, home
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
Biden could face obstacle getting on Ohio’s ballot, secretary of state’s office says
U.S. President Joe Biden may face complications getting on Ohio’s 2024 general election ballot unless Democrats make changes or the state legislature takes action, according to a letter issued by the office of Ohio’s secretary of state, Frank LaRose.
-
Israel finds the body of a hostage killed in Gaza, while talks will resume on a ceasefire
Israel's military said Saturday it had recovered the body of a 47-year-old farmer who was held hostage in Gaza, while negotiators prepared to begin another round of talks on brokering a ceasefire and securing the release of the remaining hostages, six months into the war.
-
Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before the start of his hush-money criminal trial
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his hush-money criminal trial is set to begin, rehashing longstanding grievances with the current judge in a long-shot, eleventh-hour bid to disrupt and delay the case.
-
Aftershocks rattle U.S. northeast after rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits region
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings across parts of the U.S. Northeast Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with tremors felt from Washington, D.C. to New York City to Maine.
-
A second U.K. lawmaker says he was targeted in a sexting scam. Police are investigating
A second British lawmaker has acknowledged receiving explicit messages on his phone in what police are investigating as a malicious phishing attempt against politicians, their staff and journalists.
-
Earthquake aftershocks halt the demolition of a leaning building in Taiwan. Death toll rises to 13
The demolition of a building that is leaning precariously after an earthquake in Taiwan was halted on Saturday because of aftershocks that made it lean even more, media reports said.
-
Morneau, Charest push for focus on economic growth ahead of federal budget
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau and former Quebec premier Jean Charest are both urging the federal government to focus on economic growth ahead of the April 16 federal budget.
-
Federal minister says nuclear power is key part of renewable energy expansion
The federal minister responsible for innovation and industry says Canada could be at risk of losing out on attracting green industries if it doesn't consider all options for renewable electricity, which he says include nuclear power.
P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
-
Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
-
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
Eclipses have historically been more difficult to experience for those living with blindness or low vision. This time around, multiple groups hope to change that by using tools and educational materials designed to make the event more accessible.
-
'A problem for life': Students and staff react to University of Winnipeg cyberattack
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
-
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Beyonce's new album explores what it means to be country
The top of the country music charts is filled with familiar names: Zach Bryan. Luke Combs. Morgan Wallen. These are country heavyweights — names any country fan would recognize. Then, sitting among them all, face obscured by the tip of a cowboy hat, is Beyonce.
-
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce their marriage ended last year
In a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they filed to end their marriage at some point last year.
-
Kurt Cobain is still shaping culture – 30 years after the Nirvana frontman's death
Thirty years from his death on April 5 1994, the impact of Kurt Cobain and his band, Nirvana, and their values, still resonates in today’s culture and music.
32 per cent of Canadians blame grocery stores for rising food prices, more than any other reason: Nanos
Canadians are more likely to blame grocery stores for rising food prices than any other reason, and nearly one-in-five Canadians say they or someone they know has used a food bank in the past year, according to a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News.
-
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was paid US$32.8 million in 2023
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was awarded a giant stock bonus on top of his more-than-a-million-dollar salary last year, despite overseeing a company that has been plagued by chronic losses and safety problems.
-
Canadian, U.S. markets rally after differing labour market reports
Canadian and American markets moved higher on Friday, with the TSX posting a new all-time closing high, even as jobs reports in both countries painted different economic pictures.
Interested in starting a garden? Here are some tips for beginners
Now that spring is here, some people may be thinking about starting a garden but don’t know where to start.
-
The world's oldest man says the secret to his longevity is luck, plus regular fish and chips
The world's oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday.
-
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
Former Toronto Raptor Vince Carter headlines 2024 class for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Vince Carter wowed the basketball world with his high-flying dunks for more than two decades. Chauncey Billups was a clutch guard and Finals MVP for the Detroit Pistons.
-
Maple Leafs clinch playoff spot for eighth year in a row
The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice.
-
Saudi Arabia will host the women's tennis WTA Finals for the next three years
Saudi Arabia will host the WTA Finals as part of a three-year deal announced Thursday by the women's professional tennis tour that will increase the prize money for this November's season-ending championship to a record US$15.25 million, a 70 per cent increase from 2023.
Elon Musk announces Tesla will unveil a 'robotaxi' on August 8
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
-
NEW What are the chances police can find your stolen car? Canadians believe odds are low
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
-
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Ground-breaking Canadian giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
'Pretty remarkable': Alberta distillery beats out Ireland, Scotland at international whisky competition
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
This historical tavern in Toronto is closing after nearly 200 years
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
