    • Former RCMP intelligence director pleads not guilty to disclosing secrets

    OTTAWA -

    Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence director accused of disclosing classified information, pleaded not guilty today to all charges.

    The Crown says RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme and former Mountie boss Bob Paulson could be witnesses at the trial.

    Ortis was taken into custody in Ottawa in September 2019 -- an arrest that deeply shocked the national police force.

    As the head of the RCMP's National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre, Ortis had access to some of the country's most closely held information.

    Ortis is charged with violating the Security of Information Act by allegedly revealing secrets to three individuals and trying to do so in a fourth instance, as well as breach of trust and a computer-related offence.

    A multi-week trial is getting underway in Ontario Superior Court today with the selection of a jury.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.

