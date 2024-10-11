Politics

    • Former public safety minister Bill Blair expected to face questions about spy warrant

    Minister of National Defence Bill Blair speaks with reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the federal cabinet in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Minister of National Defence Bill Blair speaks with reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the federal cabinet in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    OTTAWA -

    Former public safety minister Bill Blair is expected to face questions at a federal inquiry today about why it took much longer than usual to sign off on a spy service warrant in 2021.

    A commission of inquiry into foreign interference has heard that it took 54 days for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warrant application to be approved by Blair.

    The average turnaround time for such applications is four to 10 days.

    Michelle Tessier, CSIS deputy director of operations during the period, has told the inquiry there was frustration with the delay.

    Blair, now defence minister, has already told the inquiry behind closed doors he first became aware of the warrant application on the date he recalls signing it.

    In testimony at the inquiry this week, Zita Astravas, Blair's chief of staff in 2021, denied suggestions she worked to stall approval of the warrant.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

