Former PQ minister Yves-Francois Blanchet acclaimed as Bloc Quebecois leader
Yves-Francois Blanchet makes an announcement on the leadership race of the Bloc Quebecois in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 11:29AM EST
MONTREAL - The Bloc Quebecois has a new leader.
Former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister Yves-Francois Blanchet was named to the party's top spot early Thursday morning after no other candidate came forward.
Blanchet, 53, served as environment minister under Pauline Marois between 2012 and 2014 and subsequently was a regular on a public affairs TV show.
He previously worked in the music world, where he managed Quebec singer Eric Lapointe and served as president of a provincial music industry association.
Blanchet issued a statement on the party's website promising to tirelessly promote Quebec independence and to "win Quebec and win for Quebec."
The Bloc Quebecois has been leaderless since June, when former leader Martine Ouellet stepped down after a tumultuous reign that saw seven of the party's 10 MPs resign from caucus. All seven have since returned.