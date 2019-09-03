OTTAWA – A number of "prominent" New Brunswick New Democrats have withdrawn their support for the federal party, and will be backing the Green Party and leader Elizabeth May in the 2019 election.

In an interview airing on CTV’s Power Play at 5 p.m. ET, May said that the defection of the "prominent" provincial New Democrats "certainly puts more wind in our sails."

She said her party is showing new strength federally throughout the Maritimes, and that there seems to be frustration locally with a lack of attention on the region from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh since he took the helm of the federal party in 2017.

"We have a very strong chance in Fredericton, throughout the province actually. The Moncton area, we're looking at some strong candidates even in places where historically we wouldn't have imagined we could elect anyone… So we're looking at New Brunswick as a place where we can make gains," May said.

This comes as the NDP have yet to name a single candidate in the province, with the election less than 50 days away.

According to the Green Party website, they have nominated candidates in six of the 10 New Brunswick ridings.