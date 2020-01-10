Former N.L. Lt.-Gov. John Crosbie dies at 88
CTVNews.ca Staff Published Friday, January 10, 2020 8:08AM EST
Newfoundland and Labrador Lieut.-Gov. John Crosbie is shown during an interview in his office in St. John's, January 6, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Paul Daly)
TORONTO -- Former federal cabinet minister and lieutenant governor of Newfoundland and Labrador John Crosbie has died at age 88, CTV News has confirmed.
A statement from family was released Thursday saying Crosbie's wife Jane and other members of the family were at his bedside.
Crosbie served in the governments of prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark.