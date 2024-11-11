Former finance minister wonders if Canada should institute emissions cap after Trump victory
Following the re-election of former U.S. president Donald Trump, former finance minister Bill Morneau says the Canadian government should re-evaluate the timing of some cornerstone Liberal policies, such as the oil and gas sector emissions cap, in order to better align with its southern neighbour and its new incoming administration.
“I would question whether putting caps on emissions right now is the right time,” Morneau said in an interview that aired Sunday on CTV’s Question Period, adding he would be “very careful” in thinking about the emissions cap, considering “the context of the broader North American relationship.”
Morneau — who headed up Canada’s finance portfolio during the previous Trump administration and throughout the free trade agreement renegotiations — said a lot has changed geopolitically since Trump’s first term.
“Energy security is going to be critical,” he told host Vassy Kapelos, while also pointing to defence, technology, and the economy, as sectors that will have to be looked at.
“So, as I go through those one by one, we will need to think about how we get to our defence spending targets more rapidly than the government has currently laid out. We're going to need to think about whether we focus on energy security in a way that makes us clearly an important part of the U.S. sector that way,” he added. “And that means we have to ask ourselves, ‘is it really the right time for caps on emissions?’”
Instead, he said, the Canadian government should be looking at other ways to meet its climate goals.
Trump made several campaign promises that would have significant knock-on effects for Canada. Namely, he has vowed to impose across-the-board tariffs on imports, to reopen America's trilateral free-trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and to launch a mass deportation operation, raising fears of an exodus to Canada.
Morneau said the issues with which the Canadian government will “inevitably” be faced are “hard policy choices,” but that they’re “the right things to be putting on the table.”
“It's not only about having great relationships, it's also about the substance of what we're actually going to do to be a good partner to the United States,” he said.
Last December, the Canadian government published its framework to cap oil and gas sector emissions at 35 to 38 per cent below 2019 levels by 2030, using a national cap-and-trade system starting in 2026. The government introduced its draft regulations earlier this month.
Trump, meanwhile, has promised to boost America’s fossil fuel production and extract more oil, saying during his speech at the Republican National Convention in July: “Drill, baby, drill.”
“We're going to need to think about what policy initiatives, what substance, can we actually think about that will align with the kinds of things that the new president is going to want to focus on,” Morneau said. “We should be worried, and we need to be on the top of our game and think about what we can do to improve our outcomes.”
When asked whether he believes the Liberals will struggle to reconsider cornerstone policies they say align with their values, such as the emissions cap, Morneau said: “Yes.”
“It will be tough for them to come around to that, but I don't think there's really a choice,” Morneau said, pointing to Trump’s strong mandate after winning not only in Electoral College votes, but with the popular vote.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Trump on his re-election this week and told reporters on Parliament Hill on Wednesday he’s looking forward to working with the president-elect. But bilateral relations were strained during Trump’s first term, as was the relationship between the two leaders themselves.
Morneau’s interview on CTV’s Question Period was part of a panel discussion with former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose, who was a member of Canada’s cross-partisan NAFTA advisory council while the trilateral deal was being renegotiated.
Ambrose said she “absolutely” agrees with Morneau that the Canadian government will have to take a different approach with the new Trump administration, adding that if the Liberals have already written the fall economic statement — expected later this month — she would recommend “they rewrite it.”
“We've got two trains coming at us,” she said. “We've got the tariff war that's coming at us from Trump. There's only so much we can control there, and as Bill said, there are things that we can put on the table, and we've got to hit back hard and retaliate with our own tariffs.”
“But the other is within our control, and that's our domestic economic policies,” she also said, pointing to a need to make Canada more competitive.
Trump plans to lower the business tax rate, she added, plus deregulate sectors to make energy more affordable, while Canada is the only country in the world with an emissions cap, making energy more expensive. The Liberals have also increased the capital gains inclusion rate, which Ambrose called “a drain on productivity, and a drain on investment.”
“We've got to become more competitive, and we're not doing that here at home,” she said. “We have a chance to do that, and we're going to continue to be uncompetitive with the U.S. if we don't. So, we have a chance to pivot.”
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Feds move to end port strikes, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
'He begged me': Brampton, Ont. woman loses more than $200K to romance scam
A Brampton woman says she is devastated after she lost more than $200,000 — her life's savings — to a romance scam.
Driver rams his car into crowd in China, killing 35. Police say he was upset about his divorce
A man who authorities said was upset over his divorce settlement rammed his car into a crowd of people exercising at a sports complex in southern China, killing 35 and severely injuring dozens of others, police said Tuesday.
Federal judge blocks Louisiana law that requires classrooms to display Ten Commandments
A new Louisiana requirement that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public classroom by Jan. 1 was temporarily blocked Tuesday by a federal judge who said the law is 'unconstitutional on its face.'
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service.
Judge extends the time to indict the driver accused of killing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they were cycling on a rural New Jersey road briefly appeared in court Tuesday, where the judge extended the window for prosecutors to seek an indictment.
Church of England head Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, resigned Tuesday after an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.
Earth's biggest polluters aren't sending leaders to UN climate talks in a year of weather extremes
World leaders are converging Tuesday at the United Nations annual climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan although the big names and powerful countries are noticeably absent, unlike past climate talks which had the star power of a soccer World Cup.
Canada
-
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds move to end port strikes, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
-
'He begged me': Brampton, Ont. woman loses more than $200K to romance scam
A Brampton woman says she is devastated after she lost more than $200,000 — her life's savings — to a romance scam.
-
'Vigorous' storm prompts wind, rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Forecasters are warning about the potential for landslides, downed tree branches and power outages Tuesday as another “vigorous” storm bears down on B.C.’s South Coast.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue man trapped inside garbage truck
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.
World
-
The Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the first time
The Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the country's national environment agency said Sunday.
-
Painter Frank Auerbach, who fled the Nazis and became a major artist, dies at 93
Frank Auerbach, who fled Nazi Germany for Britain as a child and became one of the major artists of the 20th century, has died aged 93.
-
Queen Camilla returns to public duties after chest infection
Queen Camilla is set to return to public duties Tuesday after missing weekend events commemorating the nation's war dead because she was recovering from a chest infection.
-
Tens of thousands of Chinese college students went cycling at night. That put the government on edge
Nighttime bike rides to Kaifeng, an ancient city in central China’s Henan province known for its historic sites and soup dumplings, have been all the rage among college students in the nearby provincial capital Zhengzhou – a trend initially encouraged by the government as it sought to promote local tourism.
-
Federal judge blocks Louisiana law that requires classrooms to display Ten Commandments
A new Louisiana requirement that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public classroom by Jan. 1 was temporarily blocked Tuesday by a federal judge who said the law is 'unconstitutional on its face.'
-
Trump expected to tap U.S. Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state: Reuters
Donald Trump is expected to tap U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, Reuters sources said on Monday, putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as America's top diplomat once the Republican president-elect takes office in January.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds move to end port strikes, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
-
Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
-
Former finance minister wonders if Canada should institute emissions cap after Trump victory
Following the re-election of former U.S. president Donald Trump, former finance minister Bill Morneau says the Canadian government should re-evaluate the timing of some cornerstone Liberal policies.
Health
-
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
-
A vaccine opponent is sentenced to five years for 'encouraging terrorism' during pandemic
An opponent of vaccines who urged violence against scientists, politicians and public health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Monday.
-
Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people
Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.
Sci-Tech
-
AI means anyone can be a victim of deepfake porn. Here's how to protect yourself
Artificial intelligence tools can now superimpose a person’s face onto a nude body, or manipulate existing photos to make it look as if a person is not wearing clothes. Here's how to protect yourself.
-
Researchers document huge drop in African elephants in a half century
African elephants are Earth's largest land animals, remarkable mammals that are very intelligent and highly social. They also are in peril.
-
Alien-like signal from 2023 has been decoded. The next step is to figure out what it means
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
Entertainment
-
Timothee Chalamet says he was told he didn't 'have the right body' for some big roles
Timothee Chalamet has shared a story that makes clear women in Hollywood aren't the only ones being judged for their physical appearances.
-
Toronto is enchanted by Taylor Swift. Here's why the pop star is so beloved, according to a Harvard prof who taught a class about her
Toronto seems to be utterly enchanted by Taylor Swift with fans starting to make their way to one of her six sold-out shows this month.
-
European fake art network involving Banksys, Warhols, Modiglianis uncovered in Italy
Italian authorities say a network of European art forgers who painted fake Warhols, Banksys and Picassos and then tried to sell them to unsuspecting buyers with the help of complicit auction houses has been dismantled.
Business
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as the Trump trade cools
U.S. stocks are drifting Tuesday as some momentum comes out of the torrid 'Trump trade' that swept Wall Street following Donald Trump's presidential victory.
-
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
Lifestyle
-
Americans are feeling anxious — so they're 'doom spending'
Doom spending, or the practice of spending money to soothe fears about broader issues like politics or the economy, shows up everywhere from YouTube and TikTok videos to Reddit to personal finance discussions and data in surveys.
-
N.B. fashion designer honours late mother with unique, award-winning dress
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
-
Vancouver designer hopes to tackle housing crisis with sought-after modular builds
A Vancouver designer is making waves in the architectural world with an outdoor modular building created to address the city’s unrelenting housing crisis.
Sports
-
Canada soccer icon Christine Sinclair leaves the pitch for the final time
Christine Sinclair played her final professional match Saturday night, capping off a career that saw the Canadian superstar win three professional league titles, an Olympic gold medal and finish with the most international goals, men or women, in soccer history.
-
Judge extends the time to indict the driver accused of killing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they were cycling on a rural New Jersey road briefly appeared in court Tuesday, where the judge extended the window for prosecutors to seek an indictment.
-
Maple Leafs place Pacioretty on injured reserve due to lower-body injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Max Pacioretty on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.
Autos
-
Porsche recalls 300+ Canadian cars at risk of losing wheels
Select Porsche owners in Canada have been told to stop driving their cars immediately and to seek repairs after an issue was identified that could cause wheels to separate from vehicles.
-
Driver's road trip in grandpa's vehicle to visit girlfriend ends in traffic stop for speeding on Ottawa's Hwy. 417
A driver's trip from London, Ont. to Ottawa to visit their girlfriend ended in a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 417, according to police.
-
Volkswagen models recalled for airbag safety precaution
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
Local Spotlight
N.B. fashion designer honours late mother with unique, award-winning dress
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, Ottawa's 'Wayne Gretzky' of vasectomies, dies
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
Should Toronto tear up its bike lanes to improve traffic flow? Critics say it's not so simple
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
Local campaign hopes to raise $100K, help children in need during holidays
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while on board N.L. ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
B.C. man discovers 115 stuffed animals hidden behind wall, begins donating them to people around world
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
'We put love into it': Group of N.S. women gather to make quilts for those in need
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
Vancouver musician lands 'meaningful interaction' with Ed Sheeran after busking outside his show
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Vancouver
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends 5 to hospital, shuts down part of Highway 1 in Burnaby
A multi-vehicle crash along Highway 1 in Burnaby partially shut down traffic Tuesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds move to end port strikes, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
-
B.C. family still searching for answers after teen's tragic crash with fire truck
The grieving parents of Ryan Sabet marked what would have his 18th birthday Monday, nearly four months after he was killed in a tragic collision with a fire truck.
Toronto
-
Toronto is enchanted by Taylor Swift. Here's why the pop star is so beloved, according to a Harvard prof who taught a class about her
Toronto seems to be utterly enchanted by Taylor Swift with fans starting to make their way to one of her six sold-out shows this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
-
Two women randomly assaulted on GO trains in Durham Region: police
Two women were randomly attacked on GO trains Monday night and police say they are searching for a suspect in the 'unprovoked' assaults.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds move to end port strikes, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
-
Suspect sought in sexual assault near Torrington
Police are looking for help tracking down a man they say was involved in a sexual assault on a rural Alberta road.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
Ottawa police investigating threat made to Notre Dame High School
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a threat made to a west end Catholic school.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds move to end port strikes, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
-
Montreal man facing first-degree murder in woman's death; accused was on bail after allegedly threatening her
A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats against his partner is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.
-
Suspicious package disrupts operations at Montreal's Trudeau airport
Several international flights scheduled to land at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport had to be diverted due to the discovery of a 'package of interest.'
Edmonton
-
Islanders struggling to close out games, tangle with Oilers next
The New York Islanders' third-period collapse on Saturday night unearthed some familiar questions. Conversely, the Edmonton Oilers' third-period outburst on Saturday provided a hint they might finally be ready to return to form.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
Man with dementia missing in Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a missing 68-year-old man with dementia.
Atlantic
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
N.S. election: Political leaders back on the campaign trail Tuesday
Nova Scotia's political party leaders will return to the election campaign trail Tuesday after taking Monday off for Remembrance Day.
-
Trudeau to meet with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt in Fredericton
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday in Fredericton.
Winnipeg
-
Weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East begins today
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
Four teenagers arrested after woman attacked, robbed: Winnipeg police
Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the attack and robbery of a 62-year-old woman.
Regina
-
Jelly Roll coming to Regina's Brandt Centre in 2025
Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll will be coming to the Queen City in March.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
Firefighters report no injuries after Robinson Street house fire
Fire crews reported that no one was hurt after flames broke out in a home on Robinson Street in central Regina.
Kitchener
-
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
-
Man punched in face after accidently bumping into stranger: Guelph Police
A 62-year-old man has been charged after police were told an accidental bump led to an assault.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue man trapped inside garbage truck
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.
-
Jelly Roll coming to Saskatoon in March
Jelly Roll is coming to Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers initiate one-day strike
Saskatoon Public Library workers will be on strike Tuesday as part of ongoing contract negotiations with SPL.
Northern Ontario
-
'Justice for Kaylie': Dozens of supporters show up to northern Ont. man's court hearing
Dozens of 'Justice for Kaylie' supporters rally Tuesday morning during the first court hearing for the northern Ontario man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
-
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
London
-
Mischief charge dropped against London doctor who sprayed ketchup on MP's office
Nearly a year ago, Loubani was arrested and charged with mischief for spraying ketchup on the exterior of Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office. He spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
-
Six-figure bill anticipated for owner of derelict building on Hamilton Road
Failing to comply with a property standards order issued by city hall could add almost $100,000 to the tax bill of a prominent eyesore in east London.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Barrie
-
Infant death under investigation in Innisfil neighbourhood
South Simcoe police were called to a residence in an Innisfil neighbourhood on Friday for medical service involving an infant.
-
Barrie mayor uses strong mayor powers for second time
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is acting unilaterally for one of the only times of his tenure thus far to help ensure a renovation project of a youth shelter gets completed.
-
Barrie, Ont. man at centre of alleged $2.2 million stolen car scheme in Toronto
A Barrie man is accused of being at the centre of an alleged $2.2 million stolen used car scheme.
Windsor
-
Ont. woman arrested in Texas for stolen guns, prohibited rifle bound for Canada
An Ontario woman is facing multiple charges in Texas after deputies allegedly found stolen firearms, a prohibited rifle and ammunition in her possession during a traffic stop.
-
2 charged with impaired driving after collisions in Tecumseh and Leamington
Essex County OPP officers in Tecumseh and Leamington have charged two people with impaired driving following separate collisions.
-
Stolen vehicle from Middlesex used in Thamesville theft: police
Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify some people caught on surveillance following the theft of a vehicle. Around 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 5, police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle in Thamesville.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
-
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
Kelowna
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Lethbridge
-
CTV Lethbridge’s Dory Rossiter battling back injury, makes appearance at Remembrance Day event
If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.
-
Thousands attend Lethbridge’s Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians across the country spent Monday paying tribute to the soldiers who have fought and died while serving Canada.
-
Southern Alberta Summer Games officially goes to Town of Taber
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
'Justice for Kaylie': Dozens of supporters show up to northern Ont. man's court hearing
Dozens of 'Justice for Kaylie' supporters rally Tuesday morning during the first court hearing for the northern Ontario man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Northern Ont. marks Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day celebrations took place across the country Monday, with Canadians reflecting on the sacrifices made by the men and women who served our country.
-
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.