Former Progressive Conservative finance minister Michael Wilson has died at the age of 81.

An employee of Barclays, where Wilson was recently employed, confirmed the death to CTV News.

Wilson was first elected as a conservative MP from Toronto in 1979. He served as finance minister under Brian Mulroney.

More to come...

Michael Wilson was a true giant, not just because of his impressive political service, but even more so as a real champion for raising awareness about mental health. RIP #CdnPoli — Rocco Rossi (@roccorossiTO) February 11, 2019

Michael Wilson, 81 has died. Probably Canada’s greatest Finance Minister. May be known best for his courageous leadership against mental illness, after his son Cameron died by suicide. I worked with him for 20 years on this topic. You will be missed dear friend. — Don Tapscott (@dtapscott) February 11, 2019

Sad news. I was inspired by Michael’s kindness and hard work - especially his passion to promote mental wellness and healing. Sincere condolences to his family. https://t.co/NpHsPo4mhV — Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) February 10, 2019