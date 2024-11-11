Former finance minister Bill Morneau questions if it's the 'right time' for emissions cap following Trump re-election
Following the re-election of former U.S. president Donald Trump, former finance minister Bill Morneau says the Canadian government should re-evaluate the timing of some cornerstone Liberal policies, such as the oil and gas sector emissions cap, in order to better align with its southern neighbour and its new incoming administration.
“I would question whether putting caps on emissions right now is the right time,” Morneau said in an interview that aired Sunday on CTV’s Question Period, adding he would be “very careful” in thinking about the emissions cap, considering “the context of the broader North American relationship.”
Morneau — who headed up Canada’s finance portfolio during the previous Trump administration and throughout the free trade agreement renegotiations — said a lot has changed geopolitically since Trump’s first term.
“Energy security is going to be critical,” he told host Vassy Kapelos, while also pointing to defence, technology, and the economy, as sectors that will have to be looked at.
“So, as I go through those one by one, we will need to think about how we get to our defence spending targets more rapidly than the government has currently laid out. We're going to need to think about whether we focus on energy security in a way that makes us clearly an important part of the U.S. sector that way,” he added. “And that means we have to ask ourselves, ‘is it really the right time for caps on emissions?’”
Trump made several campaign promises that would have significant knock-on effects for Canada. Namely, he has vowed to impose across-the-board tariffs on imports, to reopen America's trilateral free-trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and to launch a mass deportation operation, raising fears of an exodus to Canada.
Morneau said the issues with which the Canadian government will “inevitably” be faced are “hard policy choices,” but that they’re “the right things to be putting on the table.”
“It's not only about having great relationships, it's also about the substance of what we're actually going to do to be a good partner to the United States,” he said.
Last December, the Canadian government published its framework to cap oil and gas sector emissions at 35 to 38 per cent below 2019 levels by 2030, using a national cap-and-trade system starting in 2026. The government introduced its draft regulations earlier this month.
Trump, meanwhile, has promised to boost America’s fossil fuel production and extract more oil, saying during his speech at the Republican National Convention in July: “Drill, baby, drill.”
“We're going to need to think about what policy initiatives, what substance, can we actually think about that will align with the kinds of things that the new president is going to want to focus on,” Morneau said. “We should be worried, and we need to be on the top of our game and think about what we can do to improve our outcomes.”
When asked whether he believes the Liberals will struggle to reconsider cornerstone policies they say align with their values, such as the emissions cap, Morneau said: “Yes.”
“It will be tough for them to come around to that, but I don't think there's really a choice,” Morneau said, pointing to Trump’s strong mandate after winning not only in Electoral College votes, but with the popular vote.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Trump on his re-election this week and told reporters on Parliament Hill on Wednesday he’s looking forward to working with the president-elect. But bilateral relations were strained during Trump’s first term, as was the relationship between the two leaders themselves.
Morneau’s interview on CTV’s Question Period was part of a panel discussion with former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose, who was a member of Canada’s cross-partisan NAFTA advisory council while the trilateral deal was being renegotiated.
Ambrose said she “absolutely” agrees with Morneau that the Canadian government will have to take a different approach with the new Trump administration, adding that if the Liberals have already written the fall economic statement — expected later this month — she would recommend “they rewrite it.”
“We've got two trains coming at us,” she said. “We've got the tariff war that's coming at us from Trump. There's only so much we can control there, and as Bill said, there are things that we can put on the table, and we've got to hit back hard and retaliate with our own tariffs.”
“But the other is within our control, and that's our domestic economic policies,” she also said, pointing to a need to make Canada more competitive.
Trump plans to lower the business tax rate, she added, plus deregulate sectors to make energy more affordable, while Canada is the only country in the world with an emissions cap, making energy more expensive. The Liberals have also increased the capital gains inclusion rate, which Ambrose called “a drain on productivity, and a drain on investment.”
“We've got to become more competitive, and we're not doing that here at home,” she said. “We have a chance to do that, and we're going to continue to be uncompetitive with the U.S. if we don't. So, we have a chance to pivot.”
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former finance minister Bill Morneau questions if it's the 'right time' for emissions cap following Trump re-election
Following the re-election of former U.S. president Donald Trump, former finance minister Bill Morneau says the Canadian government should re-evaluate the timing of some cornerstone Liberal policies.
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Biden and Harris appear together for the first time since she lost the election to Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on Monday made their first joint appearance since her U.S. selection loss when they observed Veterans Day together by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
'I get goosebumps': Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Across Canada, dignitaries marked Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at ceremonies, school children sang in the late fall chill and veterans recalled the horrors of battle.
Alien-like signal from 2023 has been decoded. The next step is to figure out what it means
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
Man who allegedly staged bear attack arrested for murder in stolen identity scheme
A man accused of killing a person and staging it as a fatal bear attack in Tennessee was taken into custody in South Carolina over the weekend on murder charges, in what authorities described as a plot to steal the victim’s identity.
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
Canada
-
Candlelight vigil held for Cobalt teen recovering in hospital after being attacked, ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
-
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
-
Family of Second World War veteran killed in France shares his life and legacy
Two nephews of the beloved Harry R. Hamilton share stories about his life and legacy.
-
Abuse, harassment and suicide: Report finds anti-Black racism exists at highest levels of federal government
A government-funded report released to CTV News highlights 'systemic racism' against dozens of Black executives within the federal public service, including allegations of abuse, violence and harassment that, in some instances, led to suicide.
-
Ottawa urges return to table after B.C. port dispute talks break down
The federal government is urging both sides in the British Columbia port dispute to return to the table after mediated talks broke off on Saturday, the first of three scheduled days.
-
Montreal dockworkers reject deal with lockout to begin
The union representing some 1,200 dockworkers at the Port of Montreal has overwhelmingly rejected a deal with their employers association.
World
-
Israeli minister reports some progress toward ceasefire but Hezbollah unaware
Israel’s new foreign minister said that there has been 'certain progress' in efforts to end the fighting with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
-
Biden and Harris appear together for the first time since she lost the election to Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on Monday made their first joint appearance since her U.S. selection loss when they observed Veterans Day together by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
-
Airlines cancel flights to Haiti after gunfire hits Spirit airplane over Port-au-Prince
A Spirit Airlines plane was hit by gunfire Monday over Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, according to diplomatic source in the country, resulting in what the airline described as “minor injuries” to one of its crew members.
-
NYC Mayor Eric Adams requests earlier trial date so he can focus on reelection campaign
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking to move up the start of his trial on corruption and bribery charges so he can focus on his campaign for reelection this spring.
-
Man who allegedly staged bear attack arrested for murder in stolen identity scheme
A man accused of killing a person and staging it as a fatal bear attack in Tennessee was taken into custody in South Carolina over the weekend on murder charges, in what authorities described as a plot to steal the victim’s identity.
-
Remembering Armistice Day: Starmer joins Macron to celebrate Franco-British friendship in Paris
With armed conflict again on their continent, many European leaders marked the end 106 years ago of First World War with warnings that liberty, so often taken as self-evident, should be cherished and defended.
Politics
-
Former finance minister Bill Morneau questions if it's the 'right time' for emissions cap following Trump re-election
Following the re-election of former U.S. president Donald Trump, former finance minister Bill Morneau says the Canadian government should re-evaluate the timing of some cornerstone Liberal policies.
-
Sinclair family shares heartfelt message ahead of memorial service
Murray Sinclair’s family members say the late justice and senator has been laid to rest according to his wishes.
-
Liberals to face third test in federal byelection in British Columbia next month
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced voters in Cloverdale—Langley City will pick their next member of Parliament on Dec. 16.
Health
-
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
-
A vaccine opponent is sentenced to five years for 'encouraging terrorism' during pandemic
An opponent of vaccines who urged violence against scientists, politicians and public health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Monday.
-
Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people
Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.
Sci-Tech
-
Alien-like signal from 2023 has been decoded. The next step is to figure out what it means
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
-
Dutch police use hologram in bid to solve cold case murder of Amsterdam sex worker
Bernadett 'Bett'” Szabó, a 19-year-old Hungarian sex worker, was murdered in the Dutch capital in 2009. Now, more than 15 years after her death, police are hoping to uncover new information about her killing.
-
New technology solves mystery of late First World War soldier's flower sent home to Canada
In 1916, Harold Wrong plucked a flower from the fields of Somme, France and tucked it into a letter he mailed home to Toronto. For decades, the type of flower sent remained a mystery.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift wins big and Rita Ora pays tribute to Liam Payne at the MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift came out on top at the 2024 MTV EMAs on Sunday, walking away with best artist, best U.S. act, best live act and best video for “Fortnight” (featuring Post Malone).
-
Director Jon M. Chu missed 'Wicked' premiere to welcome fifth child
Chu shared on his Instagram Stories that he and his wife Kristin Hodge welcomed their fifth child on Saturday, writing that he “can’t believe this happened while the movie is premiering.”
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
Business
-
Bitcoin has topped US$87,000 for a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
As money continues to pour into crypto following Donald Trump's victory last week, bitcoin has climbed to yet another record high.
-
Stock market today: Most of Wall Street rolls higher as bitcoin bounces above $82,000
Most U.S. stocks are rising Monday and adding to the gains made during their best week of the year.
-
Twin port shutdowns risk more damage to Canadian economy: business groups
Business groups are raising concerns about the broad effects of another round of labour disruptions in the transport sector as Canada faces shutdowns at its two biggest ports.
Lifestyle
-
Americans are feeling anxious — so they're 'doom spending'
Doom spending, or the practice of spending money to soothe fears about broader issues like politics or the economy, shows up everywhere from YouTube and TikTok videos to Reddit to personal finance discussions and data in surveys.
-
Vancouver designer hopes to tackle housing crisis with sought-after modular builds
A Vancouver designer is making waves in the architectural world with an outdoor modular building created to address the city’s unrelenting housing crisis.
-
Rare letter signed by U.S. Founding Fathers expected to fetch US$1 million at auction
A rare letter signed by three of the U.S. Founding Fathers of the United States is going on sale, and is expected to fetch up to US$1 million when it goes under the hammer next week.\
Sports
-
Canada captain Alphonso Davies to miss CONCACAF Nations League games against Suriname
Canada will be without captain Alphonso Davies for its upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Suriname.
-
Hockey Canada COO, VP Pat McLaughlin to step down at end of year
Pat McLaughlin is stepping down as Hockey Canada's chief operating officer and executive vice-president of strategy, the governing body announced Monday.
-
'We know it's gonna improve': Igniting power play key to Oilers' climb
The Edmonton Oilers may have found the break they were looking for.
Autos
-
Porsche recalls 300+ Canadian cars at risk of losing wheels
Select Porsche owners in Canada have been told to stop driving their cars immediately and to seek repairs after an issue was identified that could cause wheels to separate from vehicles.
-
Driver's road trip in grandpa's vehicle to visit girlfriend ends in traffic stop for speeding on Ottawa's Hwy. 417
A driver's trip from London, Ont. to Ottawa to visit their girlfriend ended in a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 417, according to police.
-
Volkswagen models recalled for airbag safety precaution
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
Local Spotlight
Should Toronto tear up its bike lanes to improve traffic flow? Critics say it's not so simple
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
Local campaign hopes to raise $100K, help children in need during holidays
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while on board N.L. ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
B.C. man discovers 115 stuffed animals hidden behind wall, begins donating them to people around world
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
'We put love into it': Group of N.S. women gather to make quilts for those in need
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
Vancouver musician lands 'meaningful interaction' with Ed Sheeran after busking outside his show
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
10K hand-knit poppies displayed at the Dartmouth Cenotaph
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
'I put my whole life on hold': B.C. man embarks on Arctic to Antarctica trek
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
-
Suspect arrested after 'waving around a knife' outside Vancouver school, police say
A suspect was arrested for allegedly brandishing a knife outside a Vancouver elementary school on Friday – just as the young students were heading home for the day.
Toronto
-
Crowds gather in Toronto to honour veterans, fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day
Several hundred people gathered outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto to honour veterans and remember those who died fighting for their country.
-
What will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour mean for Toronto's economy?
Toronto is expected to see an economic boost to the tune of nearly $300 million thanks to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour, which will be making a stop in Canada’s largest city for a six-show run later this month.
-
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core
A man believed to be in his 40s has been rushed to a trauma centre following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Calgary
-
EXTENDED VIDEO
EXTENDED VIDEO Remembrance Day honoured in Calgary
Calgarians observed Remembrance Day at a number of different ceremonies across the city on Monday, including at the Hangar Flight Museum.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community host memorial walk to pay tribute to Canadian and Ukrainian soldiers
A memorial walk was held Sunday afternoon by the Calgary branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to “honour the Canadian soldiers who died fighting for peace in the past and the Ukrainian soldiers who are giving their lives for freedom today,” according to a media release.
-
$340K needed for new Calgary school playground
July 2025 may seem like it’s in the distant future, but for the St. Luke playground committee time is ticking to fundraise the $340,000 they still need to build a new playground.
Ottawa
-
Crowds gather at cenotaphs in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario to mark Remembrance Day
Crowds gathered in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday to honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of Canada.
-
Chipotle set to open this week in Ottawa's west end
The company confirms it will open the new Chipotle at 5671 Hazeldean Road on Thursday, in the former location of Benny & Co.
-
Take a look inside downtown Ottawa's 150-year-old water pumping station
The Fleet Street Pumping station is Ottawa's oldest water facility. Up to two-thirds of the city's water supply can move through it,
Montreal
-
Montreal man facing first-degree murder in woman's death; accused was on bail after allegedly threatening her
A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats to a woman is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.
-
Veterans purged from military for sexual orientation lay wreath at Montreal ceremony
Private Martine Roy was only 20 years old in 1984 when she was arrested, interrogated and dismissed from the Canadian Armed Forces for being what was then termed a "sexual deviant."
-
'National shame': country’s largest military cemetery could run out of funding
With fewer interments and rising maintenance fees, the money for Canada's largest military cemetery will run out in three to four years.
Edmonton
-
Lest We Forget: Beverly Memorial Cenotaph hosts Remembrance Day service
Edmonton's Beverly Memorial Cenotaph on Monday hosted its 104th Remembrance Day service to honour past and present veterans.
-
'I get goosebumps': Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Across Canada, dignitaries marked Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at ceremonies, school children sang in the late fall chill and veterans recalled the horrors of battle.
-
CFB Edmonton member given role in Ottawa Remembrance Day program
A member of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Edmonton participated in the national Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers mark Remembrance Day under grey, rainy skies
Thousands of Maritimers turned out in wet weather Monday to remember those who have served, and continue to serve, in Canada's armed forces for Remembrance Day.
-
Cape Breton senior recalls life in German-occupied France, mother’s death during Second World War
A Cape Breton senior recalls her life in German-occupied France, and her mother’s death, during the Second World War.
-
'It is the most special place': Remembrance Day ceremony held in Ypres
Thousand of people gathered at the Menin Gate in the Ypres, Belgium for Monday’s Remembrance Day Ceremony.
Winnipeg
-
'We will remember them': Thousands gather for historic Winnipeg Remembrance Day service
Thousands gathered at the RBC Convention Centre on Monday to bear witness to a sombre and historic Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
Four teenagers arrested after woman attacked, robbed: Winnipeg police
Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the attack and robbery of a 62-year-old woman.
-
'Freedom didn't come by itself': The Manitoba man on a mission to honour veterans
One Manitoba veteran is on a mission to commemorate and honour those who served our country, and not just on Remembrance Day.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina for Remembrance Day
There will be two ceremonies taking place in Regina for Remembrance Day, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion.
-
Firefighters report no injuries after Robinson Street house fire
Fire crews reported that no one was hurt after flames broke out in a home on Robinson Street in central Regina.
-
'A part of history': Regina author's book tells story of own parents separated by war
Regina author Valerie Crowther is celebrating the release of her book ‘War Letters: Linking Lives in the Second World War.’
Kitchener
-
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
-
Kitchener, Ont. teen facing 29 charges after serious threats made against schools, businesses and people
A 15-year-old boy from Kitchener, Ont. is facing a long list of criminal charges as the Waterloo Regional Police Service wraps up a lengthy swatting investigation.
-
Man stabbed in neck at Guelph bar
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an attack at a bar in downtown Guelph.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP searching for suspect after Sask. man injured in 'targeted' shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a farm-related incident in Montreal Lake.
-
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
-
Regina Rams win Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies
The Regina Rams claimed the Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatoon Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.
Northern Ontario
-
Candlelight vigil held for Cobalt teen recovering in hospital after being attacked, ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
-
'I get goosebumps': Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Across Canada, dignitaries marked Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at ceremonies, school children sang in the late fall chill and veterans recalled the horrors of battle.
-
Alien-like signal from 2023 has been decoded. The next step is to figure out what it means
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
London
-
Vehicle collides with pedestrian in Ingersoll, results in serious injuries
Oxford OPP say that they are investigating a collision that resulted in serious injuries on Sunday evening.
-
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Remembrance Day 2024 in downtown London, Ont.
The events will start at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that forms up in front of the Delta London Armories, marches east on Dundas Street and turns north onto Waterloo Street to Dufferin Avenue, the west to the Cenotaph.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man at centre of alleged $2.2 million stolen car scheme in Toronto
A Barrie man is at the centre of an alleged $2.2 million stolen used car scheme.
-
Ski resort preparing for the season ahead
An unseasonably mild fall in Simcoe County has put any hopes for an early start to the ski season on hold, still, one local resort has its sights set on the slopes.
-
Santa Claus Parade is coming to town
The 75th anniversary of the Barrie Santa Claus Parade will feature floats, live entertainment, and new attractions, including Santa’s Fireside Gathering.
Windsor
-
Analyst highlights law enforcement mental health struggles after CBSA tragedy
After a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) worker took their own life while on shift at the Ambassador Bridge Saturday, CTV News Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis highlighted the mental health burdens faced daily by law enforcement.
-
Remembrance Day in Windsor, Ont.
Representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, wreath bearers, government officials, and members of the public will attend the Cenotaph at City Hall Square for the outdoor service.
-
Windsor Paralympic champion crowned inspirational speaker of the year
Windsor Paralympic champion, Danielle Campo, has been crowned the number one Inspirational Speaker of the Year for 2024 at the Inspirational Speaking Finals.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
-
Damage, power outages possible as 'intense' storm approaches B.C. coast: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast Sunday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta Summer Games officially goes to Town of Taber
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
-
Hurricanes break open close games with 4 straight third-period goals to topple Warriors 7-3 in Moose Jaw
The Lethbridge Hurricanes broke open a close game with three goals in the first two minutes of the third period as they defeated the Warriors 7-3 in a game played Friday night in Moose Jaw.
-
Ski swap offers southern Alberta skiers deals on skis, boards, boots, helmets and more
There might not a lot snow just yet, but many southern Albertans are still itching to get outdoors.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Candlelight vigil held for Cobalt teen recovering in hospital after being attacked, ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
-
Timmins band will attempt to unseat Sudbury group with new world record in underground mine
It was just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down when the Shaft Bottom Boys of Sudbury broke a world record for 'Deepest Concert Underground.' Now, more than four years later, a Timmins band is looking to take the title.
-
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.