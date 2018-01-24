

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former Conservative Party leadership candidate Kellie Leitch, who campaigned for a “values” test to screen new Canadians, will not seek re-election in 2019, CTV News has learned.

Leitch finished sixth in the Tory leadership race last year, running on a controversial platform that drew comparisons to U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration. Leitch was among those celebrating Trump’s election victory in November of 2016, calling it an “exciting message that needs to be delivered to Canada as well.”

She’s also known for championing a proposed hotline for reporting so-called “barbaric cultural practices” as part of the Conservative platform in the 2015 election.

Leitch confirmed her departure from politics to CTV News on Wednesday. When asked if she wished she had done anything differently, she said: “No.”

On flight to Victoria to cover Conservative Caucus. @KellieLeitch on board. Confirms she is not running in 2019. Asked her if she wishes she’d done anything differently. Shakes her head “no.” — Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) January 24, 2018

Chatting with @KellieLeitch’s colleagues at the departure gate at YVR, they appeared surprised by her news. — Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) January 24, 2018

Leitch, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon by trade, served under two different cabinet posts under former prime minister Stephen Harper.