Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him

Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "should move on," as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.

"He can be proud of some of the things he's done, but now I think he is a distraction for the national debate for his own caucus," O'Toole said in an interview with CTV News.

O'Toole's comments come the day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting set for Wednesday, in which a group of Liberal MPs is expected to formally ask Trudeau to step aside as party leader.

The former Conservative leader faced his own caucus revolt after months of inner-party turmoil following his party's federal election loss in the fall of 2021. Using the powers of the Reform Act, the party voted to oust him in February 2022.

Under the act, 20 per cent of caucus members are needed to sign an agreement to trigger a leadership review, and then a majority of caucus is needed to remove the leader. O'Toole was voted out, with 73 MPs voting to remove him and 45 MPs voting in support of him. He became the first federal party leader in Canadian political history to be sacked by his caucus using the act.

"(The Conservatives) had the Reform Act when my caucus didn't want me to serve as leader anymore. They had that democratic function," O'Toole said. "I didn't like the decision, but I respected it. I think the prime minister has to do some soul searching himself."

Speaking to CTV News on Tuesday, O'Toole also said it's time for the country to have a "healthy debate" about the direction in which it wants to go.

"I wish (Trudeau) well, but I really do think some of the policies he's brought in have divided the country, and I think we need a healthy debate," O’Toole said. "So he better hold an election or leave. That's what he should be doing."

Reports about this latest push to oust Trudeau first emerged earlier this month, when the prime minister was on his way home from the ASEAN international trade summit in Laos. Questions about how many MPs are involved — and their identities — have dominated Parliament Hill since.

On Tuesday, on his way into the Liberal cabinet meeting, Trudeau was asked directly whether he was worried about his leadership, and quickly answered "no" before walking away.