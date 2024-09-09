Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney to join Liberal Party as special adviser: sources

Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney will be joining the Liberal Party as a special adviser, sources tell CTV News.

An official announcement on Carney’s new role is expected to come on Monday. Global News was first to report on the move.

Carney is scheduled to attend the Liberal Party caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C. over the next few days to speak to MPs about the economy.

This summer, Trudeau confirmed he held talks with Carney about the possibility of joining the Liberal government.

"I have been talking with Mark Carney for years now about getting him to join federal politics," Trudeau told reporters in July. "He would be an outstanding addition at a time when Canadians need good people to step up in politics."

This is a breaking news story… More details to come.

With files from CTV News’ Spencer Van Dyk and Rachel Aiello