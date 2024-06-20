Former Assembly of First Nations national chief suing organization for $5 million

OTTAWA -

The former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is suing the organization and its executive for defamation and breach of contract, asking for $5 million in damages.

RoseAnne Archibald, who was ousted from the job last July, alleges that a "number of illegal and unlawful steps" were made against her, including suspending her as national chief.

After she was elected, she had called for the AFN to hire a forensic accounting firm to review their books.

The suit alleges that the executive then "embarked on a campaign to sideline her and ultimately oust her as national chief."

In a statement, the Assembly of First Nations says it won't comment until the matter is resolved through a legal process.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the AFN is a "valued partner" for the federal government, and he won't weigh in on internal matters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.