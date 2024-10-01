Foreign interference inquiry turns sights to media-related issues

OTTAWA -

A federal inquiry into foreign interference turns its attention to media issues today.

A senior official from the federal broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, is slated to testify.

The inquiry is also expected to hear from a panel of media representatives from various cultural communities.

On Wednesday, members of diaspora communities are scheduled to appear.

The commission of inquiry's latest hearings are focusing on detecting and countering foreign meddling.

A final report is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.