Politics

    • Foreign interference inquiry to hear from RCMP commissioner today

    RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme speaks during a press conference announcing new measures the government is taking to combat auto theft in the Canada, in Brampton, Ont., Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme speaks during a press conference announcing new measures the government is taking to combat auto theft in the Canada, in Brampton, Ont., Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme is slated to appear today at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.

    It marks the second round of testimony at the inquiry for Duheme, who will be accompanied by other senior members of the national police force.

    The commission of inquiry's latest hearings are focusing on detecting, deterring and countering foreign meddling.

    The hearings, scheduled to continue through Oct. 16, are relatively broad in scope, examining key agencies as well as the experiences of diaspora communities.

    Beginning Oct. 21, the commission will then hold a week of policy consultations, including a series of roundtable discussions featuring experts, to help develop recommendations.

    A final report is due by the end of the year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco

    Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News