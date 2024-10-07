Politics

    • Foreign interference inquiry to hear from Privy Council Office officials

    Commissioner Justice Marie-Josee Hogue listens during the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Commissioner Justice Marie-Josee Hogue listens during the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    A federal inquiry into foreign interference is slated to hear today from security officials working in the office that supports the prime minister.

    Various employees of the Privy Council Office that work on security and intelligence matters are scheduled to appear.

    Representatives of the Canadian Heritage Department are also expected to testify today.

    Later in the week, the inquiry plans to hear from Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and former public safety minister Marco Mendicino.

    The commission of inquiry's latest hearings are looking at the ability of agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.

    A final report from the inquiry is due by the end of the year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Milton increases to a Category 4 hurricane as Florida prepares for massive evacuations

    Milton rapidly strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane Monday on a path toward Florida population centers including Tampa and Orlando, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News