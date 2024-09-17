Foreign interference inquiry to hear from MPs, elections commissioner's office
Liberal John McKay and Conservative Garnett Genuis are slated to appear Tuesday at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Both members of Parliament serve with the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a group that brings together representatives of various countries to demand accountability from Beijing.
The federal inquiry, led by commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue, is also scheduled to hear from representatives of the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections, which carries out investigations.
The latest round of public hearings is focusing on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.
The hearings, scheduled to continue through Oct. 16, will be relatively broad in scope, examining democratic institutions and the experiences of diaspora communities.
Beginning Oct. 21, the commission will hold a week of policy consultations to help Hogue develop recommendations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Byelection results: Justin Trudeau handed his second byelection upset in recent months
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been handed his second byelection upset in recent months, as the Bloc Quebecois won LaSalle-Emard-Verdun, Que., a longtime Liberal seat in Montreal.
Watch out for texts offering free gifts — it's likely a scam
An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
Employee who called the Titan unsafe before fatal voyage to testify before U.S. Coast Guard
A key employee who labelled an experimental submersible unsafe prior to its last, fatal voyage was set to testify Tuesday before U.S. Coast Guard investigators.
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
'Not that simple': Trump drags Canadian river into California's water problems
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promised "more water than you ever saw" to Californians, partly by tapping resources from a Canadian river.
Toxic chemicals used in food preparation leach into human bodies, study finds
More than 3,600 chemicals that leach into food during the manufacturing, processing, packaging and storage of the world's food supply end up in the human body — and some are connected to serious health harms, a new study found.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is expected in court after New York indictment
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the hip-hop mogul who has faced a stream of allegations by women accusing him of sexual assault, was arrested late Monday in New York after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.
A French man admits in court to drugging his wife so that he and dozens of men could rape her
A 71-year-old French man acknowledged in court Tuesday that he drugged his then-wife and invited dozens of men to rape her over nearly a decade, as well as raping her himself. He pleaded with her, and their three children, for forgiveness.
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
Canada
-
First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee case gets 15 months probation
The first teenager to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not face further time in custody, and instead participate in a community-based program.
-
Two youths arrested after N.B. RCMP issue emergency alert for 'armed individual' following shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says two youths have been arrested following an emergency alert for an "armed individual" in the southeastern part of the province Monday night.
-
'Not that simple': Trump drags Canadian river into California's water problems
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promised "more water than you ever saw" to Californians, partly by tapping resources from a Canadian river.
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
-
Byelection results: Justin Trudeau handed his second byelection upset in recent months
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been handed his second byelection upset in recent months, as the Bloc Quebecois won LaSalle-Emard-Verdun, Que., a longtime Liberal seat in Montreal.
-
Two arrested in connection with case of missing Halifax teenager: police
Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Halifax teenager who went missing more than two years ago.
World
-
Suspect in apparent assassination attempt on Trump was near golf course for 12 hours
The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours.
-
A French man admits in court to drugging his wife so that he and dozens of men could rape her
A 71-year-old French man acknowledged in court Tuesday that he drugged his then-wife and invited dozens of men to rape her over nearly a decade, as well as raping her himself. He pleaded with her, and their three children, for forgiveness.
-
A man is charged with murder over crossbow attack near London that killed 3 women
A man appeared in a London court Tuesday charged with killing three women in a knife and crossbow attack near London in July.
-
Israel says halting Hezbollah attacks is now a war goal as officials warn of a wider operation
Israel said Tuesday that halting Hezbollah's attacks in the country's north to allow residents to return to their homes is now an official war goal, as it considers a wider military operation in Lebanon that could ignite an all-out conflict.
-
Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? What's known so far about the Trump assassination attempt suspect
Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump, even urging Iran to kill him.
-
Casualties in Myanmar push Southeast Asia's death toll from Typhoon Yagi past 500
Floods and landslides in Myanmar triggered by last week's Typhoon Yagi and seasonal monsoon rains have claimed at least 226 lives, with 77 people missing, state-run media reported Tuesday. The new figures push the total number of dead in Southeast Asia from the storm past 500.
Politics
-
Byelection results: Justin Trudeau handed his second byelection upset in recent months
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been handed his second byelection upset in recent months, as the Bloc Quebecois won LaSalle-Emard-Verdun, Que., a longtime Liberal seat in Montreal.
-
'We don't have much time': Parliament's fall sitting begins with plenty of political posturing
The fall sitting of Parliament began Monday with plenty of political posturing given the new minority dynamics and the threat of an early general election looming overhead.
-
Foreign interference inquiry to hear from MPs, elections commissioner's office
Liberal John McKay and Conservative Garnett Genuis are slated to appear Tuesday at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Health
-
Pregnancy changes the brain more than previously known, study finds
Researchers have created one of the first comprehensive maps of how the brain changes throughout pregnancy, substantially improving upon understanding of an understudied field.
-
Less-invasive approach to lung cancer to be introduced in New Brunswick
New Brunswick will soon introduce liquid biopsy – a less-invasive approach to lung cancer testing – through a new collaboration announced Monday morning in Moncton.
-
Weight loss drug liraglutide shows promise for younger children with obesity, study finds
Children who used the weight loss drug liraglutide in a late-stage trial lost significantly more weight than children who got a placebo, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
A passing comet could shine as bright as Venus. Here are the best viewing times
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
-
Employee who called the Titan unsafe before fatal voyage to testify before U.S. Coast Guard
A key employee who labelled an experimental submersible unsafe prior to its last, fatal voyage was set to testify Tuesday before U.S. Coast Guard investigators.
-
Elon Musk deletes post about Harris and Biden assassination after widespread criticism
Elon Musk has deleted a post on his social media platform X in which he said “no one is even trying to assassinate” U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris in the wake of an apparent assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump while he was playing golf.
Entertainment
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is expected in court after New York indictment
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the hip-hop mogul who has faced a stream of allegations by women accusing him of sexual assault, was arrested late Monday in New York after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.
-
Jane's Addiction cancels tour in the wake of an onstage fight
The alternative rock band Jane's Addiction has scuttled its latest tour following an onstage scuffle between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.
-
Charlotte Cardin, Allison Russell, eight others compete for Polaris Music Prize
Albums from 10 acclaimed Canadian acts — including Charlotte Cardin, the Beaches and Allison Russell — will compete for the Polaris Music Prize tonight.
Business
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Statistics Canada to release August inflation figures today
Statistics Canada is set to release its August consumer price index report this morning.
-
Rebooked your flight? Here are your options after Air Canada reached a tentative deal with its pilots
Air Canada is offering passengers the option to change flights back. Here's what you need to know.
-
Amazon tells workers they must come to the office 5 days a week
Amazon is demanding that its corporate employees return to the office five days a week, a significant change from its current pandemic-era hybrid policy that requires them to be in the office just three days a week.
Lifestyle
-
A New York woman is challenging Miss America, Miss World rules banning mothers from beauty pageants
A New York woman is challenging the longstanding rules of Miss America and Miss World that disqualify mothers from their beauty pageants.
-
'The right thing to do': Good Samaritan builds new bottle cart for Moncton man who had his stolen
A good Samaritan in New Brunswick replaced a man's stolen bottle cart.
-
Young family from northern Ontario wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
Sports
-
Former Roughrider Ben Fairbrother dead after motorcycle crash in Edmonton
A former Saskatchewan Roughrider has died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton.
-
Penguins re-sign Crosby to two-year extension that runs through 2026-27 season
Sidney Crosby plans to remain a Pittsburgh Penguin for at least three more years.
-
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's Calgary memorial removed
After 13 days of Calgarians leaving memorabilia, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps of the Saddledome in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials are now beginning work to remove the display.
Autos
-
As some Ontario plants hit the brakes, are Canada's EV ambitions under threat?
The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality. But two years later, spending on the construction of the Umicore plant has been delayed in what the company calls a "significant worsening of the EV market context."
-
'It's a pretty unique car': Classic car in the family since 1958 stolen from Winnipeg garage
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
-
Ontario driver caught going more than 100 km/h in school zone
A 22-year-old driver was caught going more than 100 km/h in a school zone in York Region on Monday.
Local Spotlight
Young family from northern Ontario wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
'The right thing to do': Good Samaritan builds new bottle cart for Moncton man who had his stolen
A good Samaritan in New Brunswick replaced a man's stolen bottle cart.
Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz dishes on his time filming in Winnipeg
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Elusive salamanders make surprising mass appearance in Edmonton area
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
'A nightmare': Nature-goers stranded in B.C. backcountry after bridge washes out
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
B.C. woman reveals greatest life lesson after celebrating 100th birthday
If you take a look to the right of Hilda Duddridge’s 100th birthday cake, you’ll see a sculpture of a smiling girl extending her arms forward.
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
The debate over taking horns off Viking statue in Gimli
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
Collector scores 'holy grail' at B.C. Pokemon shop
A Pokémon card shop in Richmond is coming off a record-setting month, highlighted by a customer opening a pack to discover one of the most sought-after cards in the world.
Vancouver
-
Tensions grow with Fraser Health as Surrey ER doctors cite 'toxic' workplace, 'failing their patients'
Emergency physicians at Surrey Memorial Hospital have grown so frustrated with Fraser Health, they have penned a letter to the CEO of the health authority calling for "new leadership" and citing a "decline in patient care" as they struggle to stabilize the situation and serve patients.
-
Critics slam B.C. premier's involuntary care announcement, cite lack of evidence
The B.C. premier’s announcement to introduce involuntary care for people with serious addiction and mental health issues is being met with pushback from critics who say the decision isn’t evidence-based and will cause more harm.
-
Families read victim impact statements after West Vancouver wedding crash driver pleads guilty
It’s been more than two years since two women attending a West Vancouver wedding were killed when a neighbour drove her Range Rover into an ornamental gate, sending rocks and debris flying into a crowd of guests.
Toronto
-
As some Ontario plants hit the brakes, are Canada's EV ambitions under threat?
The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality. But two years later, spending on the construction of the Umicore plant has been delayed in what the company calls a "significant worsening of the EV market context."
-
Watch out for texts offering free gifts — it's likely a scam
An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
-
Video shows suspects running down street after allegedly setting St. Catharines restaurant on fire
Police have released new video footage showing two suspects wanted in connection with a deliberately set fire at a St. Catharines shawarma restaurant earlier this week.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police respond to disturbance at Calgary hotel
Calgary police are at the scene of a hotel in Acadia for an unfolding incident.
-
Dozens rally to save Green Line as council considers project's future
About 100 people took to the steps of Calgary city hall on Monday to try to keep the Green Line LRT project on track.
-
'We could have been dead': Calgary dog attack victims push for stricter penalties
Victims hurt in two separate Calgary dog attacks are pushing for the city to hold dog owners more accountable after violent incidents.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Public Health to begin issuing suspension notices in January for incomplete immunization records
Ottawa Public Health is resuming the ongoing surveillance and enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils Act this school year, checking to see if a student's vaccination records are up to date with the vaccines required to attend school.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Public Health facing up to $3.3M in budget pressures in 2025
The Ottawa Board of Health met Monday afternoon to discuss preliminary budget details ahead of final approval of the budget directions by city council, which include a 2.9 per cent increase to most city departments.
-
Ottawa only at 22 per cent of target for housing starts in 2024
A report for the planning and housing committee shows construction started on 2,774 new homes in the first six months of the year. The city has a target of 12,583 housing starts in 2024 to be eligible for funding under Ontario's Building Faster Fund.
Montreal
-
Black Lives Ruined: What goes through a Black man's mind when he's pulled over
The story is almost always the same: a Black man, perhaps in a nice car or walking down the street, is stopped by police. He asks, 'Why have you stopped me?' The response is he's either given a ticket, harassed or killed.
-
Trudeau loses another Liberal stronghold in Bloc Quebecois byelection victory
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suffered another devastating byelection blow with the loss of a second Liberal stronghold, this one to the Bloc Quebecois in LaSalle—Emard—Verdun.
-
MK-ULTRA: Ottawa, McGill seek to dismiss Montreal brainwashing experiment lawsuit
Family members of patients allegedly brainwashed decades ago at a Montreal psychiatric hospital are afraid they're running out of time to get compensation because the federal government and McGill University have filed motions to dismiss their lawsuit.
Edmonton
-
Refugee advocate calls Alberta premier's 'shared values' comments regarding asylum seekers stigmatizing
Premier Danielle Smith is facing criticism for a statement she made Thursday, saying that the province should welcome asylum seekers with the "shared values" of Albertans.
-
Solar flare could cause strong northern lights in Alberta on Monday
Northern lights could be visible within Alberta's largest cities Monday night and early Tuesday morning, says a group of photographers passionate about chasing the phenomenon.
-
Man dies in head-on collision on northern Alberta highway
A man is dead after a head-on collision Friday in northern Alberta.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police to hold news conference after two arrested in connection with missing teen
Halifax Regional Police are holding a news conference Tuesday after developments in the case of a teen who’s been missing for more than two years.
-
Two youths arrested after N.B. RCMP issue emergency alert for 'armed individual' following shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says two youths have been arrested following an emergency alert for an "armed individual" in the southeastern part of the province Monday night.
-
Halifax neighbourhood caught off guard by new Pallet village construction
Construction has begun on a new Pallet shelter in Halifax, leaving area residents and local leaders surprised and upset after discovering the project without any prior notice.
Winnipeg
-
NDP beat out Conservatives in federal byelection in Winnipeg
The New Democrats declared a federal byelection victory late Monday in their Winnipeg stronghold riding of Elmwood--Transcona.
-
Manitoba NDP MLA booted from caucus due to business partner acting as Peter Nygard's lawyer
Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus after the party discovered his business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.
-
'It's a pretty unique car': Classic car in the family since 1958 stolen from Winnipeg garage
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
Regina
-
'Oh, he's still alive': Sask. pharmacy student caught snooping on medical records of 114 people
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
-
Former Roughrider Ben Fairbrother dead after motorcycle crash in Edmonton
A former Saskatchewan Roughrider has died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton.
-
Child luring arrest made in Regina
Saskatchewan’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has arrested a 39-year-old Regina man following an investigation into child luring.
Kitchener
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
-
WRPS warn gun violence on the rise in Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo has already matched the total number of shootings in all of 2023 – and it’s only September.
-
Crash leaves car on its roof in Uptown Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision that left one vehicle on its roof in Uptown Waterloo.
Saskatoon
-
'I understand those fears': Saskatoon downtown shelter proponents answer questions from the public
Saskatoon’s administration defended its choice of a downtown shelter site in a public information session at city hall on Monday, and the city expects it will move ahead.
-
Man and two adult sons identified as homicide victims in Lloydminster, Sask.
The victims of a triple homicide in a city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary have been identified as a man and his two adult sons.
-
'Not Brad Wall's Sask. Party': Two former MLAs to run under the Saskatchewan United banner
Two former Sask. Party MLAs say they intend to run under the Saskatchewan United Party banner in the upcoming fall election.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of 12-year-old missing boy recovered from Georgian Bay
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
-
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
London
-
Shots fired at a home in Woodstock, bullet holes found
Around 4;30 p.m., police were called to the area of Harcourt Crescent and Upper Thames Drive where they found a home with multiple bullet holes.
-
Committee unanimously backs motion to stop issuing official proclamations
On Monday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) needed little time to reach consensus that city council should no longer accept applications for official proclamations.
-
Old East Village BIA 'blindsided' by mayor’s idea to redevelop parking lots into housing
There was no communication between Mayor Josh Morgan and the Old East Village (OEV) BIA before three parking lots in the business district appeared on a shortlist of municipal properties under consideration for redevelopment into residential high rises.
Barrie
-
Body of 12-year-old missing boy recovered from Georgian Bay
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
-
Police bust boater with three-times the legal limit near Whiskey Island
OPP charges two men with impaired driving of a boat and a car.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree in Springwater Township
One person has been airlifted via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Springwater Township.
Windsor
-
Police looking for vehicle, possibly damaged, after overnight crash
Windsor police are looking for a black Ford Explorer following an overnight crash. It happened on the EC Row Expressway at Matchette Road.
-
'They didn't think about the consequences of their actions': University of Windsor alumni revoke their financial support in wake of pro-Palestinian agreements
In July, the University of Windsor signed two agreements – one with the demonstrators, and another with the Students’ Alliance – to end a nine-week protest occupation on campus. Now, some alumni are withholding their financial support as a result.
-
New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital gets $15-million gift
The Solcz Family Foundation is giving a $15 million gift to the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
Critics slam B.C. premier's involuntary care announcement, cite lack of evidence
The B.C. premier’s announcement to introduce involuntary care for people with serious addiction and mental health issues is being met with pushback from critics who say the decision isn’t evidence-based and will cause more harm.
-
B.C. lightkeepers' jobs in jeopardy as coast guard plans to automate 2 stations
Calls are growing for the federal government to pause plans to de-staff two lighthouses on Vancouver Island over fears the move could put mariners and hikers in danger.
-
Who foots the bill for BC United staffers' severance payments?
The emergence of a number of incumbent MLAs running now as Independents isn’t the only consequence of last month’s collapse of the BC United Party.
Kelowna
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge residents used 16 per cent less water this summer than last
The City of Lethbridge says water usage this summer was lower than expected.
-
Man wanted on warrants in Lethbridge arrested, faces 16 new charges
Lethbridge police say a man wanted on warrants fled from officers in a vehicle and barricaded himself for hours in a home in the southern Alberta city.
-
Lethbridge police locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
Lethbridge police have located and arrested a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault man charged with threating victim with a hammer
A 50-year-old man in the Sault has been charged following an assault on Saturday that involved the use of a hammer.
-
American driver charged after northern Ont. traffic stop
Provincial police in Elliot Lake arrested a Michigan driver on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle while prohibited.
-
Young family from northern Ontario wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.