Politics

    • Foreign interference inquiry to hear from MPs, elections commissioner's office

    Liberal MP John McKay, chair of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security, waits for the start of a meeting in Ottawa on Monday, July 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Liberal MP John McKay, chair of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security, waits for the start of a meeting in Ottawa on Monday, July 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Liberal John McKay and Conservative Garnett Genuis are slated to appear Tuesday at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.

    Both members of Parliament serve with the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a group that brings together representatives of various countries to demand accountability from Beijing.

    The federal inquiry, led by commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue, is also scheduled to hear from representatives of the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections, which carries out investigations.

    The latest round of public hearings is focusing on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.

    The hearings, scheduled to continue through Oct. 16, will be relatively broad in scope, examining democratic institutions and the experiences of diaspora communities.

    Beginning Oct. 21, the commission will hold a week of policy consultations to help Hogue develop recommendations.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch out for texts offering free gifts — it's likely a scam

    An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News