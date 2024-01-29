Foreign interference inquiry's goal is to 'uncover the truth,' commissioner says

OTTAWA -

The head of an inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian affairs says the commission's job is to uncover the truth, whatever it may be.

In opening remarks today, commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue says the task requires the inquiry team to investigate, analyze and reflect as thoroughly as possible.

The inquiry begins a week of hearings today on the preliminary point of how to handle the shroud of official secrecy around the controversial issue of foreign meddling.

It says the initial five days of hearings will help identify ways to make information public, even though much of it comes from classified documents and sources.

The discussions on national security and confidentiality of information will help set the stage for the next public hearings, likely to take place at the end of March.

The March hearings are intended to delve into allegations of foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, with a report on these matters due May 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.