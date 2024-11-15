Politics

    • Foreign interference inquiry's final report now due by end of January

    Foreign Interference Inquiry commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears as a witness in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Foreign Interference Inquiry commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears as a witness in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    The federal government is giving an inquiry into foreign interference an extra month to complete its work.

    Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue's final report is now due by the end of January, a month later than expected.

    In a statement, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Hogue had written to the Privy Council Office to request the extension, and the government subsequently agreed.

    LeBlanc said opposition parties have been notified of the extension.

    The commission of inquiry's latest public hearings looked at the ability of agencies to identify and counter foreign interference.

    It also held a series of policy roundtables to help develop recommendations.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024. 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News