    • Foreign interference inquiry resumes after damning accusations levied against India

    Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly at a news conference in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly at a news conference in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    The public safety minister is expected to testify at a federal inquiry into foreign interference just one day after announcing explosive allegations about crimes of murder, coercion and extortion in Canada linked to agents of the Indian government.

    When asked Monday whether the inquiry's mandate should be expanded to encompass some of the new allegations, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he doesn't think it's necessary.

    LeBlanc says the inquiry is already seized with India's foreign interference activities in Canada, and he has every confidence the commissioner's report will deal with the allegations.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford, deputy chief of staff Brian Clow and senior global affairs advisor Patrick Travers are also scheduled to testify.

    All three previously took the stand in the inquiry in spring, but this time their testimony is expected to be more broadly focused on democratic institutions, rather than specific incidents. 

    Trudeau will appear before the commission again on Wednesday.

    After that, the inquiry moves on to a series of policy roundtables that will inform the commissioner's final recommendations, which are due before the end of the year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.

