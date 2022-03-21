Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Ukraine
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Live updates: Port city of Mariupol 90 per cent destroyed, witness says
David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor
Inside the military junkyard recycling Russian weapons for Ukrainian use
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Canadians raising money for Ukraine, opening their homes to refugees
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people
North America vulnerable to Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons: NORAD commander
Ukraine no-fly zone shouldn't be off the table for NATO, says Bergen
The word 'war' is banned in her country, but this Russian refuses to be silenced
Seized or sailing away: What we know about Russian oligarchs and their assets