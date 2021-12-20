Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada
Quebec shutting down schools, bars, gyms tonight as COVID-19 cases soar
New COVID-19 restrictions in effect for parts of Canada; some productions cancelled
COVID-19 booster shots: Will you need more than one?
Early data reveals how effective vaccines are against the Omicron variant
Everything you need to know to book your booster dose appointment in Ontario today
Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated: WHO
Definition of 'fully vaccinated' not changing to three doses, for now, PHAC says
What needs to happen to safely reopen schools after the holidays?
Lab study suggests those who survive breakthrough COVID-19 infection may have 'super immunity'
Israel to ban travel to U.S., Canada over Omicron variant