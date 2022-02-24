Foreign Affairs minister Joly calls Russia envoy on carpet
Published Thursday, February 24, 2022 11:41AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 24, 2022 11:41AM EST
OTTAWA -- Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has summoned Russia's ambassador to Canada for a dressing down after his country's invasion of Ukraine.
The minister's office tells The Canadian Press that Ambassador Oleg V. Stepanov met Joly at the headquarters of Global Affairs Canada, where she condemned "in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine."
Joly told Stepanov that Russia has violated Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.
