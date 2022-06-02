Foreign affairs minister concerned by close calls between Chinese, Canadian aircraft

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues

Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.

Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader

Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.

Opinion

ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS

A Politics Newsletter

Sign up for a twice-weekly update from our Ottawa bureau on news from Parliament Hill.

Power Play

Evan Solomon talks to people and players who dominate the political scene

A Podcast About Polling

CTVNews.ca's Michael Stittle and Nanos Research's Nik Nanos delve into the opinions of Canadians

Question Period

Evan Solomon hosts Canada's top weekly Sunday morning political program

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social