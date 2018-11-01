

The Canadian Press





A Halifax woman with terminal cancer plans to die later today, but is using her last hours to call for changes to legislation that she says forces her to end her life sooner than she would like.

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, is scheduled to receive a medically-assisted death today, but is still fighting the rules that require anyone choosing to die this way to be conscious and mentally sound immediately before a lethal injection.

This means Parker would be denied an already approved medically-assisted death if her condition were to suddenly worsen and she couldn’t offer final consent.

“All Audrey really wanted was to live for one more Christmas with her family and friends,” Shanaaz Gokool, CEO of Dying with Dignity Canada, told CTV News Channel. “She said to me yesterday that she wanted Canadians to know that today at two o’clock Atlantic time, with her dying breath that this is wrong that she was forced to die too early.”

In a heartbreaking Facebook post that serves as her “last note,” Parker thanked her friends and family and made a last-ditch effort to call for changes to assisted dying legislation.

“As I near my death today, it is even more evident than ever before, that late stage consent has got to be amended and removed from MAID in Canada for my category,” she wrote.

“Dying is a messy business. I can’t predict when cancer will move into my brain matter or when something else big happens to make me more unwell. I and only I can make that decision for myself. It’s about living out every extra day that I can.”

Parker is hoping the government changes the laws to include advance-notice consent, which would have allowed her to live as long as she could and if her condition worsened, she could die regardless of her mental state at the time.

“She really made it her mission this fall to make sure that all Canadians know the difficult choice -- the cruel choice -- that she has to make,” said Gokool.

Jocelyn Downie, a law professor specializing in health care and ethics at Dalhousie University, believes allowing these advance notices would be a proper change to the legislation.

“I think that it would be more humane and more respectful of patient autonomy if we had a law that allowed advance requests,” she said.

“It gives people the confidence that they will have kind of death that they want to have. They don’t live in fear of losing their capacity and losing access to MAID.”

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor told reporters she’s heard Parker’s story and wishes she could do something, but can’t as the government is in the middle of gathering recommendations for the law.

With files from The Canadian Press