'Focused on winning': Trudeau says he will continue to lead Liberal party

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he would lead his Liberal party into the next election despite mounting unhappiness among some legislators about his performance.

That vote must be held by the end of October 2025 and polls indicate the Liberals would lose badly to the official opposition Conservatives of Pierre Poilievre.

"We're going to continue to have great conversations about what is the best way to take on Pierre Poilievre in the next election, but that will happen with me as leader going into the next election," Trudeau told reporters.

Unhappy Liberal legislators on Wednesday vented their frustration in a closed-door meeting with Trudeau, who took power in November 2015. Canadian media outlets said 24 of the party's 153 parliamentarians in the House of Commons had signed a letter calling on him to quit.

"We have always had very good conversations within the Liberal Party. We're a big tent, and there have always been different opinions within that tent," Trudeau said. "We're focused on winning the next election."

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)