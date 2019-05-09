

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A northern Ontario First Nation has an agreement with the federal and provincial government that lays out a plan to move the reserve annually threatened by flood waters.

Kashechewan First Nation, located north of Fort Albany, Ont., have had to repeatedly evacuate from flooding and infrastructure problems, including last month when a state of emergency forced more than 2,500 members to fly to other locations across the province.

The First Nation has been asking for years to be relocated to higher ground.

In front of 300 community members today, the federal and provincial governments signed an agreement with the First Nation to commit to moving the reserve.

Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan says the relocation process will likely take around eight years under the terms of the agreement that he hopes assures the community that it will not face flooding issues forever.

NDP MP Charlie Angus, whose riding includes Kashechewan, calls the deal a very important step and says it is the result of pressure from the community who are tired of spending their springs in evacuation centres.