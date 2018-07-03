

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new animated map has captured 202,157 flights crisscrossing the Earth in one day. The hypnotic display represents the busiest day on record for a popular flight monitoring website.

FlightRadar24 confirmed that June 29 was the first day since it began tracking air travel when more than 200,000 flights were tracked.

The visual, which resembles a colony of tiny insects swarming the globe, shows the largest clusters of flights over Europe, Southeast Asia and the United States.

Flightradar24 noted on Twitter that the least busy day of the year is typically December 25, and historically one day in the last week of August sees the greatest number of flights.

The busiest air travel days of the week are generally Thursday and Friday, depending on European and U.S. holidays, the website said.

The Sweden-based company combines several data sources with schedule and flight status data from airlines and airports to map the flightpaths.