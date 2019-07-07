

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Five premiers have gathered in Calgary to take in some Stampede festivities and share notes ahead of this week's first ministers' meeting in Saskatoon.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hosted his counterparts from Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories during Calgary's annual 10-day celebration of cowboy culture.

All lead conservative parties, with the exception of Bob McLeod of the Northwest Territories where there is a consensus system.

Kenney says he and the "like-minded" premiers discussed hurdles in getting Canadian resources to market and their opposition to federal bills overhauling resource reviews and banning oil tankers from the northern B.C. coast.

He says other premiers with similar concerns were invited, but some had scheduling conflicts.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who will be chairing the Council of the Federation meeting, said the informal Calgary get-together wasn't meant to be ideological.