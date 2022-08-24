First Indigenous Supreme Court nominee Michelle O'Bonsawin to speak to committee
Michelle O'Bonsawin, the judge poised to become the first Indigenous justice on the Supreme Court of Canada, will speak at a parliamentary committee meeting this afternoon.
Today's meeting with MPs and senators will be O'Bonsawin's first public appearance since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated her for the role last Friday.
Justice Minister David Lametti and the head of the independent advisory board for Supreme Court appointments will separately appear in front of the House of Commons justice committee this morning.
O'Bonsawin comes to the court after serving as a judge at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa for the past five years.
She is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian and an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation.
The question-and-answer session will allow MPs and senators to learn more about O'Bonsawin, but unlike the process in the United States, a vote by elected officials is not required to cement her appointment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Opinion
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war
Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marked exactly six months since the start of Russia's military invasion.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend, but it doesn't mean what you think
Years of long hours, understaffed companies and burned-out employees have all led to the latest TikTok trend: quiet quitting.
'You don't imagine she's 12 when you watch her play': Vancouver girl is youngest ever to qualify for CP Women's Open
She's been described as a 'virtuoso,' and at age 12, Lucy Lin is also the youngest player ever to qualify for the CP Women's Open.
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
Pfizer COVID shots appear 73 per cent effective in children under 5
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 73 per cent effective in protecting children younger than 5 as Omicron spread in the spring, the company announced Tuesday.
Canada
-
RCMP commissioner to testify for second day at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is to appear on the witness stand for a second day at the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Many Canadians say their streets are noisier than last year: poll
Almost half of Canadians say their city or town has gotten noisier over the past year, according to a new poll.
-
Grand Manan Island's only bank to close for good Wednesday
The only bank branch on New Brunswick's Grand Manan Island will close for good Wednesday.
-
For third time, police decline to lay charges in man's death in Ontario jail
The Ontario Provincial Police will not be laying criminal charges against the correctional officers involved in the death of a man at a provincial jail, despite a report from the province's chief forensic pathologist concluding that the actions of the officers led to his death.
-
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
-
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
World
-
'Large-scale' fighting shatters lull in Ethiopia's Tigray
Ethiopia's military has launched a 'large-scale' offensive for the first time in a year in the country's northern Tigray region, Tigray authorities alleged Wednesday, while the government countered that Tigray forces attacked first.
-
Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war
Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marked exactly six months since the start of Russia's military invasion.
-
Thai PM suspended while court mulls if he defied term limits
Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended the prime minister from his duties on Wednesday while it decides whether the man who led a military coup in 2014 has violated the country's term limits.
-
U.S. airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria
The U.S. military said early Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
-
U.S. President Biden announces nearly US$3B in new military aid for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is sending US$2.98 billion in new military aid to Ukraine that will enable forces there to fight for years to come.
-
Florida postal worker died after being attacked by 5 dogs when her vehicle broke down, officials say
A 61-year old postal carrier died after being attacked by five dogs in rural northern Florida over the weekend, sheriff's officials said.
Politics
-
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
-
First Indigenous Supreme Court nominee Michelle O'Bonsawin to speak to committee
Michelle O'Bonsawin, the judge poised to become the first Indigenous justice on the Supreme Court of Canada, will speak at a parliamentary committee meeting this afternoon.
-
Canada, Germany sign deal to start hydrogen shipments by 2025
Canada and Germany say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.
Health
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
-
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
-
Pfizer COVID shots appear 73 per cent effective in children under 5
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 73 per cent effective in protecting children younger than 5 as Omicron spread in the spring, the company announced Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down.
-
How 24 British rabbits took over Australia
What seemed like an innocent Christmas gift of 24 English rabbits in 1859 would go on to become Australia's 'most devastating biological invasion,' according to a new study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
-
Artemis I is go for launch to the moon and back, NASA says
The Artemis I mission is ready to launch, following NASA's Flight Readiness Review of the 98-metre-tall stack, consisting of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, currently sitting on the launchpad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Entertainment
-
William Shatner, at 91 years old, says he's still on a 'search for the thrill'
'Star Trek' alum William Shatner says at 91 years old, he's still on a 'search for the thrill.'
-
Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie
Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru for its domestic release in China, social media users across the country noticed over the weekend.
-
Snoop Dogg presents children's series 'Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes'
Snoop Dogg is expanding his empire to include something for the children: a new animated series 'Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes' on YouTube and YouTube Kids.
Business
-
RBC reports third-quarter profit down from year ago
Royal Bank of Canada reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it took provisions for potential loan defaults due to a deterioration in its economic outlook.
-
National Bank reports third-quarter profit down from year ago
National Bank of Canada reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by higher provisions for credit losses due to a less favourable economic outlook.
-
WestJet fights back against passenger compensation ruling in court filing
WestJet is arguing it shouldn't have to compensate a passenger that filed a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency last year about a last-minute flight cancellation prompted by a lack of staff.
Lifestyle
-
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Sports
-
Curacao eliminates Canada at Little League World Series with 4-2 win
The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao.
-
'You don't imagine she's 12 when you watch her play': Vancouver girl is youngest ever to qualify for CP Women's Open
She's been described as a 'virtuoso,' and at age 12, Lucy Lin is also the youngest player ever to qualify for the CP Women's Open.
-
U.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner
The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Autos
-
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.
-
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanour driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.
-
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.