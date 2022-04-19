First deadline arrives for Conservative leadership race, 10 days until final one
At least eight candidates have crossed the first threshold to having their names appear on the final ballot of the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.
British Columbia MP Marc Dalton is the latest to make today's deadline for submitting a $50,000 registration fee and completed questionnaire, along with meeting other requirements set by the party.
Dalton, whose campaign promises include holding an inquiry into Ottawa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, joins former MP and Conservative deputy leader Leona Alleslev and MP Scott Aitchison in making the cutoff.
Others who have met the deadline include Brampton, Ont., Mayor Patrick Brown and Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber.
The next hurdle Conservative leadership hopefuls must cross comes in 10 days.
By April 29, candidates must submit the full $300,000 required in registration fees and a compliance deposit, along with signatures from 500 party members.
Pierre Poilievre and Leslyn Lewis have already done so, as has former Quebec premier Jean Charest, meaning the party has verified all three as candidates.
A spokeswoman for Baber's campaign says it anticipates raising and submitting the remainder of the $300,000 "very shortly."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.
