First Canadian evacuation flight from Israel lands in Athens, 130 passengers on board

The first Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flight airlifting Canadian citizens and their families out of Israel has safely landed in Athens, with approximately 130 passengers on board, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Bill Blair confirmed the flight had departed, stating the federal government was "working tirelessly to assist Canadians in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza," in a post on "X," formerly known as Twitter. "We will continue to be there for Canadians who need help."

Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris seconded for this endeavour will be transporting those aboard to Athens. From Greece—a safe third country—an Air Canada plane and crew will be bringing the passengers back to Canada.

The departures board at the airport indicates CFC 4169 landed Thursday afternoon local-time, and a second CFC 4172 flight is scheduled to depart to Athens on time later Thursday evening local time.

"As we speak, a second plane has already landed in Tel Aviv and will be bringing people to Athens in a few hours," Trudeau said.

These flights have been opened to Canadian citizens, their spouses and their children; as well as Canadian permanent residents, their spouses and their children; and dual-nationals.

On Wednesday, federal officials said they anticipated the first assisted departures would begin on Thursday or Friday and the tentative plan was for approximately three flights per day, with a maximum of 150 people per flight.

Canada is prioritizing documented and travel-ready passengers, stranded tourists, and the most vulnerable. Plans were being made to facilitate transport to the airport for some, as well as provide medical services on-board, as needed.

Immigration officials are working with embassy staff in instances where those looking to board planes to Canada do not have their passport or necessary travel authorization documentation with them, to validate identification.

And, while Canadians will not be charged for the assisted departure flights from Israel to Athens, onward travel and accommodation will be at individuals' expense, according to the government.

The rather rare decision for the Canadian government to organize evacuation flights came after an influx of calls to consular officials from stranded Canadian citizens unable to find any commercial flight options given widespread airline cancellations.

Of the more than 4,000 Canadians registered in Israel, federal officials said they are in contact with approximately 1,000 individuals seeking assistance. Of those, an estimated 70 per cent were asking for assistance departing as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre said Wednesday that how long Canada continues these shuttles will be driven by demand, but the offer will be time-limited.

Noting that other major allies such as the U.S. have yet to embark on assisted departures, should there be room on the last flight or flights, federal officials indicated Canada was open to allowing citizens from allied nations who aren't offering airlifts to board.

Amid questions about why it took days to mobilize flights, Eyre said Wednesday that once the conflict started, troops "immediately" started planning options for what support Canada could provide, but considerations around the security situation, resources, flight and landing clearances as well as planning exercises had to be worked out first.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has also said she is working on additional options for those who cannot get to Tel Aviv to board an evacuation flight.

More to come…