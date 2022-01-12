OTTAWA -- Canada’s international trade minister says the federal government is working to make sure supply chains are secure when a trucker vaccine mandate comes into effect.

Evan Solomon asked Mary Ng on CTV’s Power Play Wednesday if Canadians should expect goods supply shortages Saturday when that mandate comes into effect.

“No, not all,” Ng responded.

Critics of the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing from the United States into Canada say it will sideline truckers and burden Canada’s supply chains.

Unvaccinated Canadian truckers will be able to return to Canada but will be required to isolate for 14 days. Unvaccinated American truckers will be barred from entering the country.

The Canadian Trucker Alliance estimates the mandate could result in a loss of 12,000 to 16,000 border truckers.

When asked if Canada has extra truck drivers ready to get on the road she said “we’re working with the industry,” and that officials “are taking a whole of government approach.”

Mary Ng discusses the mandate for truckers crossing into Canada in the video at the top of this article.