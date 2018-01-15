OTTAWA – The federal government has unveiled its proposed carbon pricing legislation, spelling out how it plans to regulate and enforce a price on greenhouse gases.

The highly technical bill includes the rates that will apply to various types of polluting gases, as well as details the registration, reporting periods, returns, payment, and penalties surrounding the incoming carbon price system. Once passed, it will apply to the provinces and territories who do not have their own carbon pricing plan, or that have a plan that isn’t up to federal standards.

Jointly brought forward by Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna and Minister of Finance Bill Morneau, the proposed legislation—Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act— spans more than 230 pages, coupled with nearly 130 pages of explanatory notes. It’s expected the bill will be introduced in the House of Commons once Parliament resumes at the end of the month.

"Although the term 'carbon pricing' is often used, the aim of the legislative proposal is to put a price all greenhouse gases that play a significant role in trapping heat in the atmosphere," the explanatory notes state.

The bill spells out what the excess emissions charges will be, from 2018 to 2022. The price starts at $10 per carbon tonne, and rises by $10 each year, up to $50 for each excess tonne by 2022.

It also details the rates that will apply on applicable types of gases each year between 2018 and 2022. For example:

Aviation turbo fuel: $0.0258 a litre in 2018, up to $ 0.1244 a litre by 2022;

Butane: $0.0178 a litre in 2018, up to $0.0890 a litre by 2022;

Gasoline: $0.0221 a litre, up to 0.1105 a litre by 2022;

Marketable natural gas: $0.0196 a cubic metre, up to $0.0979 a cubic metre by 2022; and

High heat value coal: $22.52 a tonne, up to $112.58 a tonne by 2022.

In a December, 2017 interview with The Canadian Press, McKenna said that provinces will have until the end of 2018 to submit their own carbon pricing plans before the national price is imposed.

