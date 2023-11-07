Politics

    • Feds unlock public properties to build homes, say 29,200 units to be built by 2029

    OTTAWA -

    The federal government says it will build more than 2,800 homes on its properties in cities across the country, putting it on track to build nearly 30,000 homes on public lands over the next six years.

    Ottawa also says the Canada Lands Corporation is setting a new target to include at least 20 per cent affordable housing across its projects.

    Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced today that the corporation, through agreements with developers, will be unlocking 2,800 additional units by March 2024 in Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and St. John's.

    A minimum of 300 of the units will be set aside for affordable housing.

    The Crown corporation is now on track to create 29,200 new homes on public lands by 2029.

    Today's announcement is the latest effort by the federal government to address the national housing crisis by boosting housing supply in the country.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canadians make Rafah crossing out of Gaza

    The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    World wine output to fall to lowest in 60 years

    World wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in 60 years in 2023 due to poor harvests in the Southern Hemisphere and in some major European producers, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Tuesday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News