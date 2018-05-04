OTTAWA – Public Services and Procurement Canada is trying a new employee-centred approach to tackle the still heaping backlog of 377,000 transactions in the troubled Phoenix pay system.

The new method, called "pay pods," will be implemented at the Miramichi, N.B. pay centre to address all transactions in a person’s file at once. The current method of tackling pay problems by transaction type means employees with several different kinds of pay issues are waiting a while before all their financial woes are resolved.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough announced the change during a visit to the New Brunswick pay headquarters. The concept was developed by employees there, and will have groups of pay advisers assigned to manage specific departments and agencies.

Qualtrough anticipates this approach “will result in more efficient and comprehensive resolutions of pay issues,” when it begins for a dozen more departments this month.

Though, the department estimates it will take until the middle of next year to fully implement this process for Phoenix, despite its days being relatively numbered as the payroll program the federal government uses.

In the 2018 budget the Liberals announced it was beginning to look for a new federal pay system, but the transition is expected to take years.

The previous Conservative government initiated Phoenix in the hopes it would save money, but since the Liberals decided to roll it out in 2016, it’s ended up costing around $1 billion.

As of March 21, 2018 there were 377,000 backlogged transactions, and the department estimates that more than half of all federal public servants who get paid through the Phoenix pay system are still experiencing pay problems.