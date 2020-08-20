OTTAWA -- Federal officials are set to unveil on Thursday afternoon how the government intends to transition the millions of people who are still claiming the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) onto new aid programs for the fall.

While the economic reopening has seen millions back on the job, there are still millions of unemployed Canadians, particularly in harder-hit industries that are set to take longer to bounce back from COVID-19’s impact.

For CERB claimants who qualify for Employment Insurance, that’ll be their new avenue for support. It’s also possible that even some Canadians who were not eligible prior to the pandemic, will now qualify due to expected changes to EI system that will make it more flexible.

The government has already pledged that going forward recipients will be able to work more hours and earn more money while still receiving financial assistance, though it may be less than the current $500 a week or $2,000 a month that’s been paid out under CERB.

As for the Canadians who will be ineligible for the longstanding unemployment aid such as gig or contract workers, the government will be outlining a new parallel system to still receive federal funds,with more of a focus on encouraging out-of-work Canadians to find jobs.

At 2:30 p.m. ET, Chrystia Freeland—making her first announcement as Canada’s finance minister—alongside Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough, will further outline their plan for the next phase of the recovery.

As of Aug. 9, there have been 8.58 million unique CERB applicants, and the government has paid out $68.46 billion since it was launched in April.

In late July, the government first signalled that this change was coming, announcing after months of work the newly-strengthened EI system was ready to handle thousands more applications than pre-pandemic.

Qualtrough has committed that when the CERB cycle expires in September, moving the up to four million Canadians who still need support onto EI will happen without a disruption to their payments.

Details on how exactly these changes will be implemented will need to be spelled out, on account for Parliament being prorogued until Sept. 23, meaning there’s no ability to move legislation through in the interim. It’s expected this will be done in large part through regulations.

On Tuesday, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the prorogation, he signalled his intent to come back with a throne speech outlining bold new policy moves responding to the inequities exposed in Canada’s social supports and economic system.

“It’s tough for all Canadians but we have to remember it’s those who were already struggling who are hardest-hit,” Trudeau said.

“It will take time to make up the economic ground we’ve lost to this pandemic. It will take hard work to fix these gaps… This is our moment to change the future for the better. We can’t afford to miss it because this window of opportunity won’t be open for long. We’ve supported Canadians with a huge emergency response to make sure that everyone could cope during this time. We’ve carefully and successfully reopened many parts of the economy. Now we also need to look to the future,” Trudeau said.