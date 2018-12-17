

CTVNews.ca Staff





A long-awaited set of regulations protecting Canadian air passengers will be made public Monday morning.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is set to unveil the so-called air passenger bill of rights at an event at Ottawa International Airport at 11 a.m.

Legislation ordering the creation of a passenger bill of rights was passed in May. Public consultations were held in eight cities over June and July, and Monday’s announcement is expected to include the first public details about what will be included in the consumer protection program.

The Canadian Transportation Agency has said the program will focus on issues including tarmac delays and lost luggage.

Garneau previously said the bill of rights would include compensation for some flight delays, overbookings or cancellations deemed to be within the airline’s control.

With files from The Canadian Press