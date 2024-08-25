Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax
Housing Minister Sean Fraser is expected to unveil details on a Liberal promise to lease federal land to developers to build affordable housing on Sunday just before the full federal cabinet kicks off a three-day retreat in Halifax.
The annual end-of-summer cabinet session comes three weeks before Parliament returns for the fall sitting and is likely the last summer retreat for this cabinet before the next election.
It may be the last real chance this government has to reset itself with voters before asking them for another mandate.
A year ago, a cabinet retreat in Charlottetown had a heavy focus on housing as rapid immigration and lacklustre housing starts drove availability down and prices up .
But the Liberals left that retreat without anything concrete to announce, and their poll numbers continued to suffer as they failed to convince Canadians they have the recipe to fix a problem that has become critical under their watch.
This time around they intend to put plenty in the window for Canadians starting Sunday afternoon when Fraser and Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will publicize efforts to turn underused or vacant federal land and properties into affordable housing.
Former Liberal chief of staff Marci Surkes, now the chief strategy officer at government relations firm Compass Rose, said housing will be central to this retreat and the Liberal agenda going forward.
"Frankly the government has certainly made significant policy moves and investments since last year and some of them are beginning to bear fruit, but the reality is that the focus on supply needs to remain in place," she said. "There is no real relief yet."
The afternoon announcement comes four months after Fraser and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau published their updated housing plan, aiming to build nearly four million new homes in less than seven years.
It's estimated between 3.1 million and 3.5 million new units are needed by 2031 to solve the housing crisis that has left Canada with some of the least affordable housing among developed countries.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Company warned earlier this year that the housing affordability crunch is likely to last into 2026, though housing starts may begin to improve in the coming months thanks to falling interest rates.
Housing demand spiked in Canada in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between March 2020 and March 2022, the average price of a home in Canada grew more than 50 per cent to $835,000. That has since fallen, as high interest rates drove up borrowing costs and fewer people were in the market to buy a home.
Average rents are up nearly 25 per cent in the last five years.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development reports the home price to income ratio in Canada has fallen since it peaked in early 2022, but overall the cost of a home has increased 40 per cent more than Canadian incomes have since 2015.
The government's overall plan includes new protections for tenants, loans to build more apartments and a spate of programs to massively expand the number of affordable units available. Among those is the building homes on public lands project, which seeks to identify and lease underused or vacant federal properties to developers to build affordable homes.
With capital land costs sometimes up to one-quarter of the cost of a new home, the leasing program helps lower those initial costs for developers and also keeps the land in public possession to help guarantee the homes built on them stay affordable.
The April budget identified the first five land parcels for lease under the program. Four of them are on former military bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Ottawa while the fifth is the site of a former National Film Board building in Montreal.
This retreat is also expected to see the government discuss immigration and temporary foreign workers, industrial strategies including for the electric vehicle market, child care and Canada-U.S. relations.
The meetings start on Sunday evening with a working dinner, with two full days of discussions to follow. Monday will see cabinet hear from experts and advisers on housing, immigration and middle class economics. They will include Kevin Whitzman, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders' Association, Sen. Hassan Yssuff, the former president of the Canadian Labour Congress, and Maya Roy, the former CEO of the YWCA Canada.
Tuesday's discussions will shift to Canada-U.S. relations, with the upcoming presidential election holding major significance for Canada which relies heavily on U.S. trade for its economic stability. Canada's U.S. Ambassador Kirsten Hillman will address the cabinet Tuesday, as will former ambassadors Frank McKenna and David MacNaughton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2024.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
German police say a man has turned himself in over Solingen knife attack that killed 3
A 26-year-old man has turned himself into police, saying he was responsible for the Solingen knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded at a festival marking the city’s 650th anniversary, German authorities announced early Sunday.
Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy fire before pulling back, jolting a region braced for war
Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across southern Lebanon early Sunday in what it said was a preemptive strike on Hezbollah. The militant group responded that it had launched hundreds of rockets and drones to avenge the killing of one of its top commanders last month.
Labour board orders rail workers back on the job as Teamsters vow to appeal
Freight trains must start rolling again first thing Monday morning, the federal labour board ruled Saturday as it ordered thousands of rail employees back to work to end a bitter contract dispute that shut down the country's two major railways.
Coating clothes with this simple material could cool your body by up to 8 degrees
Spending time outside during a heat wave can be sweaty, uncomfortable, even health-endangering, but scientists have come up with an innovation they say could provide relief: clothes that physically cool down the body.
Tropical Storm Hone increases to Category 1 hurricane strength while approaching Hawaii
Tropical Storm Hone increased to a Category 1 hurricane while continuing its steady approach toward Hawaii late Saturday, forecasters said.
2 separate bus accidents in Pakistan leave at least 35 people dead, officials say
Two separate bus accidents hours apart in Pakistan on Sunday left at least 35 people dead and dozens more injured, officials said.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
'We have won': Kenyan man granted temporary residency day before deportation order
One day before he was set to be deported to Kenya, Charles Mwangi was granted temporary residency.
Tugboats free grounded cargo ship blocking traffic in St. Lawrence Seaway
A stuck 138-metre cargo ship that had been blocking traffic in the St. Lawrence Seaway near Montreal has been freed.
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss.
Watchdog clears police of criminal offences in handling of Lumby, B.C., death
British Columbia's police watchdog group has closed its investigation of a woman's death in April in Lumby, B.C., saying it did not find any evidence of a criminal offence in officers' handling of the case.
Many deaths predicted from Ontario's plan to shut supervised consumption sites: experts, data
The Ontario government's proposal to close supervised drug consumption sites may affect more facilities than initially expected, hitting programs that attend to thousands of potentially deadly overdoses a year, as lawyers doubt whether the move is constitutional.
Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy fire before pulling back, jolting a region braced for war
Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across southern Lebanon early Sunday in what it said was a preemptive strike on Hezbollah. The militant group responded that it had launched hundreds of rockets and drones to avenge the killing of one of its top commanders last month.
German police say a man has turned himself in over Solingen knife attack that killed 3
A 26-year-old man has turned himself into police, saying he was responsible for the Solingen knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded at a festival marking the city’s 650th anniversary, German authorities announced early Sunday.
2 separate bus accidents in Pakistan leave at least 35 people dead, officials say
Two separate bus accidents hours apart in Pakistan on Sunday left at least 35 people dead and dozens more injured, officials said.
Astronauts stuck in space to return home early next year: NASA
Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station in June aboard Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule will need to return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA officials said on Saturday, deeming issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to carry its first crew home as planned.
French police arrest man suspected of attempted arson against synagogue
French police have arrested a man suspected of trying to set a synagogue ablaze in the southern French city of la Grande-Motte on Saturday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
Sister says hiker still missing in Grand Canyon flash flood amid intrepid search
Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were searching for an Arizona woman nearly two days after she was swept into a creek during a flash flood, the woman's sister said on social media Saturday.
Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax
Housing Minister Sean Fraser is expected to unveil details on a Liberal promise to lease federal land to developers to build affordable housing on Sunday just before the full federal cabinet kicks off a three-day retreat in Halifax.
-
What a Kamala Harris presidency means for Canada
They say a week is a lifetime in politics, but wow — what a month. Leaving the RNC in Milwaukee just weeks ago, it felt like the U.S. election was Donald Trump's to lose. After the last four days in Chicago, I don’t think anyone can say what will happen with any certainty.
Coating clothes with this simple material could cool your body by up to 8 degrees
Spending time outside during a heat wave can be sweaty, uncomfortable, even health-endangering, but scientists have come up with an innovation they say could provide relief: clothes that physically cool down the body.
Does the Mediterranean diet reduce COVID-19 risk? Experts weigh in
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
Family of patient who died in Fredericton ER waiting room files lawsuit against Horizon Health
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov detained at airport in France
French authorities have detained Pavel Durov, the French-Russian billionaire who founded the messaging app Telegram, at an airport outside Paris, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
National security agencies should detail how they're using AI: federal advisory body
A federal advisory body is calling on Canada's security agencies to publish detailed descriptions of their current and intended uses of artificial intelligence systems and software applications.
The biggest diamond in over a century is found in Botswana — a whopping 2,492 carats
The largest diamond found in more than a century has been unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and the country's president showed off the fist-sized stone to the world at a viewing ceremony Thursday.
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
Chappell Roan's comments about invasive fans show that we never really know our favourite celebrities
Sudden fame has weighed heavy on Chappell Roan, but her discomfort became untenable earlier this week. She shared two videos on TikTok in which she criticized invasive fans who have followed her around, 'stalked' her family and demanded photos or hugs in public despite Roan's resistance.
They lit candles and chanted to 'manifest' Taylor Swift tickets. In a roundabout way, it worked
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
Ontario woman says she was left stranded by Flair Airlines in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
'Butter, crayfish, salt': How you can take advantage of an urban crustacean invasion
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
Waterloo Region embraces inaugural Caribana Ignite street party
For the first time in its 50-year history, Caribana made its way outside of Toronto, and the Kitchener community welcomed it with open arms.
OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
Francis loses no-hitter bid late, helps lead Blue Jays to 3-1 victory over Angels
Bowden Francis lost his bid for a no-hitter when Taylor Ward led off the ninth inning with a solo home run, but the Toronto Blue Jays prevailed 3-1 against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
Shohei Ohtani is baseball's fastest 40-40 man and has time to become the first member of 50-50 club
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th homer after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. He is the sixth player ever to reach 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Lando Norris denies Max Verstappen pole position for F1's Dutch Grand Prix
Lando Norris produced a blistering lap to qualify on pole position ahead of three-time world champion Max Verstappen on Saturday at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Is extra protection worth the additional cost of car rental insurance? Here's how to decide
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
Why Ford's three-row electric 'personal bullet train' SUV went off the rails
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
USNTSB sends team to investigate California crash and lithium-ion battery fire involving a Tesla Semi
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators.
Dozens of baby turtles set free in Quebec river as part of zoo conservation project
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
Leafs hold open practice at debut of Bracebridge's new $78M community centre
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Production begins on a new film in Regina, shot entirely using LED volume wall
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
The CNE has spoken. These are the 5 foods worthy of being in its inaugural hall of fame
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food. Here are the ones the fair dubbed worthy enough to be in its hall of fame.
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
'Competitiveness has always been a part of me': Former Humboldt Bronco heading to Paris for Paralympics
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
Light Up Chinatown festival returns to Vancouver
For the fourth year in a row, the Light Up Chinatown festival is bringing food and entertainment to the historic Vancouver neighbourhood.
-
B.C. businessman committed civil fraud, must pay company $72K, court rules
A B.C. man and his company have been ordered to pay more than $72,000 after a judge found he had breached his fiduciary duty and committed civil fraud.
'We have won': Kenyan man granted temporary residency day before deportation order
One day before he was set to be deported to Kenya, Charles Mwangi was granted temporary residency.
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto cop seriously injured in hit-and-run
A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist near Rogers Centre.
Search continues for man wanted for murder in deaths of two female relatives in Etobicoke
Toronto police continue to look for a 33-year-old man wanted for murder in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek wants Calgary at forefront of worldwide energy transition
Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been named vice president of the World Energy Cities Partnership; a role she believes will encourage global companies to explore ways Calgary can be part of their energy plans.
Western Canadian pin collectors gather in Calgary to trade, buy and sell
Pin collecting, like any hobby, starts off with just one; but often leads to hundreds as interest and enthusiasm to find something unique grows.
'Watch for kids, buses': OPP sharing safety tips as students go back to school
It’s the time of year when kids go back to school and police in eastern Ontario are sending reminders to drivers and parents on how to keep children safe.
Two tornadoes confirmed during storms southeast of Ottawa Wednesday
Scientists with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirm two tornadoes touched down in eastern Ontario towns on Wednesday, with one causing some minor damage.
Start applying for English eligibility certificates sooner rather than later: EMSB
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one. The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.
-
Dozens of baby turtles set free in Quebec river as part of zoo conservation project
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
'Butter, crayfish, salt': How you can take advantage of an urban crustacean invasion
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
Blackfalds mother hits dead end after daughter's busing application rejected
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
Premier Higgs 'strongly objects' to naming of nurses in Horizon Health lawsuit
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has issued a statement strongly objecting to legal tactics that personally name health-care professionals in lawsuits.
Watch It Played: P.E.I. man’s board game tutorials a win on YouTube
P.E.I. resident Rodney Smith created a YouTube channel in 2011 that features tutorials on how to play board games. Now, the channel has over 300,000 subscribers.
'I don't want to move': N.B. residents concerned by covered bridge closures
The Midway/Germantown Covered Bridge may not be the longest covered bridge in New Brunswick, but its closure is a big deal to Hilyard and Sylvia Rossiter.
Manitoba staple snacks marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
6 people evacuated from house fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood
Six people were evacuated from a home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood after a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.
Broken elevator leaves Steinbach residents ‘trapped’ in suites
Some tenants in an affordable housing building in Steinbach, Man., are having trouble accessing their suites because of a broken elevator.
Lumsden winery holds annual Ladybug Picnic Festival in support of Mother Baby Unit
The Over the Hill Orchards & Winery hosted their 2nd annual Ladybug Picnic Festival over the weekend.
This hitchhiking lobster has made his way to Saskatchewan
Lucky the hitchhiking lobster has made his way to Saskatchewan. The stuffed toy lobster has created a social media trail across Canada as it travels home.
Police launch investigation after woman found dead in Regina home
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in a Regina home on Friday night.
Waterloo Region embraces inaugural Caribana Ignite street party
For the first time in its 50-year history, Caribana made its way outside of Toronto, and the Kitchener community welcomed it with open arms.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
Sask. woman faces murder charge after man dies
A 35-year-old woman from the RM of Corman Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man.
Saskatoon hit by overnight flooding, traffic disrupted
Overnight storms and intense rainfall brought flooding to several areas of Saskatoon, causing traffic disruptions.
Three injured after vehicle crashes into Saskatoon house
Three people were sent to hospital after a single vehicle crashed into a house in Saskatoon Saturday morning.
-
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
-
The Ministry of Transportation's 511 Traveller Information Service says Highway 17 has reopened after being closed Saturday afternoon due to a collision.
London Brewery packed as Home County Music Festival returns for one-day event
It may not exactly look the same, but the Home County Music and Art Festival (HCMAF) is back.
Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers to hold free fingerprint and car seat clinic in September
Parents are invited to solve some safety anxiety next month.
‘Filling a truck with menstrual products’: Collection happening at Wortley on the Green Saturday
A London charity has a goal of filling an entire U-Haul truck with menstrual products Saturday afternoon.
Big crowds turn out for annual Rama First Nation Powwow
In celebration of culture and community, an annual powwow drew thousands to the Rama First Nation this weekend.
Police search for suspect in early morning robbery investigation
Investigators have released images of a suspect connected to an early morning robbery in Gravenhurst.
Pedestrian struck in fail-to-remain overnight crash
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
Former Sears employees reunite for parking lot BBQ as demolition of Devonshire Mall 'landmark' continues
With the backdrop of concrete rubble amid ongoing demolition, former employees of the Sears store in Devonshire Mall — which closed in 2018 — joined together to reminisce about the glory days of working there.
VIDEO Young drivers share innovative ideas to combat distracted driving at road safety event
With distracted driving posing a serious threat to the safety of both motorists and pedestrians, young drivers are sharing their ideas on how to reduce road collisions and fatalities related to it.
Weekend rain dampening B.C. wildfire activity as active blazes numbers drop
Rain and cool weather in southern British Columbia is dousing wildfire activity in the province, but firefighters are urging vigilance despite the drop in the number of active blazes.
-
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Pro Power Wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days for a bare-knuckle brawl
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
'Bigger every year': 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo underway
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
Canadian side of Sault lock closed due to 'mechanical issue'
Boaters looking to pass through the recreational lock at the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site will need to change their plans for the time being.
Two new out-of-control fires reported Friday in the northeast
There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in its nightly update.
Big plans moving forward for former Mill Market in the Sault
Sitting vacant since the creation of the Downtown Plaza, the buyer of Sault Ste. Marie’s former Mill Market has big plans for the site.
-
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
-
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.