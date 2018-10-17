OTTAWA – The federal government has announced that it intends to proceed with a plan to grant pardons to Canadians who have past simple possession charges.

The Liberals intend to issue pardons, and not record expungements or amnesty, for cases of possession of 30 grams or less, as the new recreational legalized cannabis regime came into force at midnight.

At a joint press conference in Ottawa Wednesday morning, the main ministers involved on the cannabis file -- Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, and Border Security and Organized Crime Minister Bill Blair – are speaking with reporters about the timeline and process for granting pardons, and about other issues as legalization rolls out across Canada.

The government will be tabling additional legislation to "make things fairer" and remove the "stigma" of criminal record for those who have served their sentence, Goodale announced.

He said more details and information will be forthcoming.

"Today the government has delivered on our promise," Blair said.

Today it is legal for adults in Canada to legally possess, grow, and use small amounts of recreational cannabis.

"There is no question that the world is watching Canada," said Wilson-Raybould.

Just ahead of the ministers' media availability, the Conservative critics spoke about the major social policy change from the House of Commons foyer. Health critic Marilyn Gladu called it an "important milestone," but criticized the rollout and the impact on Canadians’ safety before it’s even been legal for 12 hours.

This day comes four months after Parliament passed Bill C-45 and Bill C-45, the government legislation that set up the new legalized regime and corresponding impaired driving law.

It was on June 20 that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that marijuana would be legal in Canada come Oct. 17. At the time he said legalization will be a process and not "a single-day event."