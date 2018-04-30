OTTAWA – The federal government is expected to introduce a new piece of legislation making changes to Canada's elections laws today.

Scott Brison, who is acting as Democratic Institutions Minister while Karina Gould is on maternity leave, is set to introduce a bill to amend the Canada Elections Act, and is scheduled to make an announcement about efforts to "modernize Canada's federal elections," later this afternoon.

The Liberals have promised to close political financing loopholes to limit spending by political parties ahead of the election call, and has yet to table legislation to this effect. It is possible this could be a piece of what’s being introduced.

In 2016, the government introduced a batch of Elections Act alterations in Bill C-33. This legislation, if passed, would repeal Harper-era changes to Canadian elections law, including restoring the option of using voter information cards as a valid form of identification and reinstating vouching. It also creates a “Register of Future Electors” of Canadians ages 14 to 17; and re-authorizes voting rights for Canadians who have lived outside of Canada for more than five years.

However, it has not moved past first reading and has not been called for debate.

It is possible the government will roll this legislation into what is being tabled today in an effort to advance their desired changes through Parliament quicker, as the next federal election is set for 18 months from now.

The coming election will be conducted using the first-past-the-post system, despite a now-reneged Liberal pledge for electoral reform ahead of 2019.