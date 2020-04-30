OTTAWA -- The federal government is set to soon announce a ban on certain assault-style weapons that have been used in past mass shootings, including the AR-15, CTV News has confirmed.

The announcement is expected as early as Friday, and the move has been approved by cabinet.

The ban includes guns that have been used in past Canadian shootings, including:

the Ruger Mini-14 which was used in the Ecole Polytechnique massacre in Montreal in 1989;

the M14 semi-automatic which was used in the 2014 Moncton shooting;

the Beretta CX4 Storm which was used in the Dawson College shooting; and

the CSA-VZ-58 which was used in the Quebec Mosque shooting.

As well, the firearms used in the Las Vegas, Orlando and Sandy Hook mass shootings will be on the list of guns that will be banned in Canada, sources said.

Under current law, adding firearms to the list of banned weapons in Canada can be done through an order-in-council and does not require new legislation.

In the wake of one of the worst mass killings in Canada that took the lives of 22 people in Nova Scotia earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he intended on pushing ahead with the Liberal election promise of banning assault weapons “designed to inflict mass casualties,” saying they had “no place in Canada.”

He said the federal government was “on the verge” of moving ahead on gun control legislation before the pandemic caused Parliament to suspend.

Sources said further gun reform legislation will come, but it remains to be seen whether there is the political appetite or even ability to advance major gun policy at a time when the reduced parliamentary sittings are supposed to be focused on COVID-19 response measures.

With files from CTV News’ Michel Boyer