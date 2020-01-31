OTTAWA -- Global Affairs Canada has authorized the departure from China select diplomats and their dependents, in light of the coronavirus outbreak, CTV News has learned.

Staff with "existing medical conditions, mental health concerns, the elderly, or other vulnerabilities, as well as all school aged and younger children" will be evacuated from the country’s capital.

According to the statement from Global Affairs Canada, certain overseas missions have also been granted "flexible work arrangements, including working remotely."

The federal government has also pledged to retrieve nearly 200 other Canadians who have requested to leave Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Timing of this mission and specific details about where the passengers will be taken to are unknown.

"We are engaged with Chinese authorities around repatriating Canadians who are in China and concerned for their safety. It is a deliberate process in which we are engaged responsibly. We will have more to say on that in the coming days," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

More to come...