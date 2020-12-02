OTTAWA -- Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller will be providing an update on Wednesday on the government’s longstanding promise to eradicate all drinking water advisories in First Nations communities across Canada by March 2021.

In Monday’s fall economic statement, the federal government earmarked an additional $1.5 billion to be spent between now and April, as well as $114.1 million in years following, to address the issue – a clear signal that the promise made by the Liberals will not be met on time.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously signalled in October that the government was struggling to complete the task first promised during the 2015 election campaign, and backed away from meeting the 2021 timeline, citing COVID-19 as the reason for the delays.

During the pandemic, many First Nations communities have limited who is able to come on to their land, in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus. This slowed down the construction projects underway to repair or overhaul the water and wastewater systems in some communities.

Prior to the pandemic, the government had projected to be down to 40 advisories by mid-2020, a target they have not met.

Since November 2015, the federal government has helped lift 97 long-term drinking water advisories and 165 short-term advisories, meaning notices that lasted less than a year. As of Nov. 10, 59 long-term water advisories remain in effect, with Indigenous Services Canada telling CTV News that the department remains “aggressively committed” to the goal.

The federal government says that the $1.5 billion to be spent in 2020-21 and the funding set aside to be used later will go towards speeding up work to repair old and ineffective water infrastructure systems in these communities, as well as to keep up with operation and maintenance costs.

“Resolving long-term drinking water advisories positively affects all members of First Nations communities, bringing health benefits and potentially saving money currently going toward bottled water,” said the government in the fall economic statement. “Increased water and wastewater projects will also result in increased employment opportunities for members of First Nations communities on reserve through roles such as water operators, contractors and construction workers.”

The water advisories are based on quality tests, and are issued by First Nations leadership on reserves, and municipal or provincial/territorial governments off-reserve. There are three types of drinking water advisories:

'Boil water' advisories, which requires the water to be boiled before consuming or for cooking or cleaning;

'Do not consume' advisories, which means the water cannot be consumed or used for cooking or cleaning, but adult bathing is okay; and

'Do not use' advisories, where people cannot use the water for any reason.

In any case, the advisories force community members to find alternate water sources, adding an extra step to basic daily functions such as bathing or cooking dinner.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer, Indigenous advocates and some opposition MPs have been highlighting for years the need to increase the amount of funding the federal government had set aside to complete this task.