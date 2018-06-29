OTTAWA – The federal government has released its final retaliatory tariff list as well as announcing up to $2 billion in financial aid to the steel, aluminum and manufacturing industries.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, and Labour Minister Patty Hadju made the announcement at the Stelco steel company in Hamilton, Ont. Friday morning, flanked by other Liberal MPs.

Canada is set to put its retaliatory tariffs in place on July 1, Canada Day.

These tariffs represent a total of $16.6 billion in Canadian countermeasures on imports of steel, aluminum, and other products from the United States.

They are in response to the U.S. imposing a 25 per cent steel tariff and 10 per cent tariff on aluminum from Canada, among other countries.

Ottawa had been consulting on the proposed list of goods to mitigate any unintended consequences for Canadian businesses, though it is anticipated the tariffs and counter-tariffs will cost consumers on both sides of the border.

In late May, when he was announcing the coming retaliatory measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it "a turning point in the Canada-U.S. relationship," and expressed hope that "common sense" would come from U.S. President Donald Trump.

A month later the trade turmoil continues, however, with Trump and his officials taking aim at Trudeau personally, as well as other Canadian industries over what the U.S. president calls unfair trade practices.

According to the Canadian Press, Trudeau will be skipping the Parliament Hill Canada Day festivities and will instead be hitting the road, making stops in two cities where the tariffs are set to impact major industries: a steel refinery in Regina, and a food processing plant in Leamington, Ont. once used by Heniz.

Both the opposition Conservative and New Democrat caucuses backed the Liberal government when the planned retaliation was first announced late last month. Since then, the Tories have launched their own “defend local jobs tour,” to hear from workers and businesses impacted by the tariffs and threats of further trade action; while the NDP got unanimous consent from all sides in the House of Commons to pass a motion backing Canadian steel, aluminum, and supply management sectors, while condemning "disparaging ad-hominem statements by U.S. officials.”