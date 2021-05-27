TORONTO -- Canadian homeowners will soon be able to apply to a new federal government program that offers grants for energy-efficient home upgrades.

CTV News has confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan are expected to unveil the program on Thursday at a press conference in Ottawa.

First proposed by the government last fall, the program will offer homeowners grants of up to $5,000 that can be put toward the installation of such energy-saving projects as improved insulation or roof panels, high-efficiency water heaters or heating equipment, and solar panels.

A maximum of 700,000 grants will be awarded. The program also includes one million free home energy audits through EnerGuide.

All told, the government expects these efforts to carry an overall cost of $2.6 billion over seven years.

In this year's budget, the government proposed creating a separate fund of $4.4 billion over seven years through which the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation could offer homeowners interest-free loans of up to $40,000 in exchange for authorized energy-efficient retrofit projects.

The government says these loans could be available as soon as this summer, and estimates that more than 200,000 households would take part in that program.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello